Cold Cave’s New EP Is a Small, Sweet Slice of Infinity

"I’ve seen hell in the mirror of heaven,” Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold sings on “Nothing Is True but You.” “Tasted poison in the fountain of youth.” Buoyed by spectral keys and drum machine beats that wouldn’t sound out of place on a house track, it’s one of the high points on You & Me & Infinity, Cold Cave’s latest EP.

The four songs on You & Me & Infinity are a culmination of everything the band’s done before. The pop songwriting muscles Eisold flexed on 2011’s goth masterpiece Cherish the Light Years are still in fine form on the title track, while the band’s more minimal, New Order-loving early work on albums like 2009’s Love Comes Close shines on “Glory” and “My Heart Is Immortal.”

You & Me & Infinity doesn’t just stand out as a refinement of the band’s sound — it’s also the first “true” record they’ve released in seven years.