Music fans of Phoenix, better start saving up some disposable income. We’re about to enter one of the busiest times of year for concerts in the Valley.

As things start to cool down around these parts, the concert scene definitely starts to heat up. And this week will offer something of a taste of things to come.

Over the next four nights, you can attend performances by a mix of famed musicians (Indigo Girls and Beth Hart), old-school rockers (Quicksand), and prominent indie acts (Manchester Orchestra, Jenny O.). There’s also the chance to check out some of the next wave of burgeoning performers, like the ones who will be at the Crescent Ballroom during Brunch Collect’s Beat Social.

Details about all of these shows can be found in the following rundown of the 10 best concerts in Phoenix this week. (And for even more shows happening around Phoenix, hit up our extensive online music listings.)

EXPAND Hanging out at Maya's Night Swim party. Benjamin Leatherman

Night Swim feat. Quix

Monday, September 11

Maya Day & Nightclub in Scottsdale

Think the pool party season has been dunked in the deep end now that Labor Day is in the rear view? That ain’t necessarily so, pal. As a matter of fact, a few party-friendly swim spots around the Valley will still have fiestas in and around their pools right up until the end of the month. Case in point: Maya Day & Nightclub in Scottsdale has a few more events taking place this month, including its weekly Night Swim events, which offer locals the chance to party and play in the joint’s outdoor pool after dark. The latest edition takes place on Monday, September 11, and will be headlined by New Zealand-born DJ/producer Quix, who specializes in mixes that are heavy on bass sounds and trap music. In other words, don’t put your bathing suit away just yet. Doors open at 10 p.m. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman

Blues singer Beth Hart. Greg Watermann

Beth Hart

Tuesday, September 12

The Van Buren

Beth Hart has been a star among industry insiders and hardcore blues maniacs for nearly two decades, but the reason she’s filling midsize theaters now can be traced back to the Kennedy Center Honors in 2012, when Jeff Beck asked her to sing Etta James’s “I’d Rather Go Blind” as part of the evening’s Buddy Guy tribute. That was pretty much all it took. Besides the instant bump her lights-out performance on national television gave her – and then-President Barack Obama led the standing ovation – the broadcast’s producer and musical director wound up co-producing Hart’s next album, 2015’s deeply personal (she wrote all the songs herself) mixture of high-powered R&B and more intimate singer-songwriter moments, Better Than Home. Her latest effort, last year’s Fire on the Floor, features tracks that are just as much of a labor of love. Chris Gray

EXPAND Quicksand rides again. Courtesy of Epitaph Records

Quicksand

Tuesday, September 12

Crescent Ballroom

When Quicksand played the Mason Jar with Helmet and Hammerhead in 1992-ish (could have been ’93), it was nothing short of amazing. Hammerhead, a three-piece band on Amrep Records, opened the show and blew the doors off the Jar. We thought there was no way Helmet and Quicksand could follow the sheer assault that Hammerhead provided — and both of those heavy-hitting quartets were at the top of their game. Quicksand came on next and absolutely destroyed everyone in attendance. Eardrums and faces were subsequently melted, and the audience ate up every minute of the band’s performance as song after song from the band’s 1993 release, Slip, was played to everyone’s sheer and utter delight. Helmet played a vicious, unyielding set as well, but the night belonged to Quicksand. When the news hit that Quicksand would be back to play Phoenix and that they’d be releasing a new record in November, a certain nostalgia took over and we were transported back to that sweaty, packed show 24 or 25 years ago. Quicksand rides again, and each of the 200 or so people who were at the show in the early 1990s will never forget it. Let’s hope that something unforgettable will happen again. Tom Reardon

Manchester Orchestra is heading back to the Valley. Mike Dempsey

Manchester Orchestra

Tuesday, September 12

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Barely a month removed from the release of their fifth studio album, Manchester Orchestra will return to the Valley in support of their most ambitious record to date. For A Black Mile to the Surface, vocalist Andy Hull and crew returned to the studio with a more intimate album in mind than its hard-hitting predecessor, 2013’s Cope. Where Cope was, in Hull’s own words, “brutal and pounding you over the head on every track,” A Black Mile finds its strength in its harmonies and lyricism, which explore marriage, fatherhood and all things familial. But becoming a husband and dad hasn’t robbed Hull of his metaphorical leanings, and A Black Mile is brimming with symbolism and imagery, stemming mostly from the real-life mining town of Lead, South Dakota. They say being a parent changes you, and it seems to have changed Andy Hull for the better. His latest record shows the 30-year-old maturing to his best self so far — both sonically and vocally. And he’ll be the first to tell you the best is yet to come. Matthew Keever

The members of Eidola. Courtesy of the artist

Eidola

Tuesday, September 12

The Rebel Lounge

Fans of experimental rock or progressive metal oughta give Eidola a listen. Ditto for anyone who digs post-hardcore that’s very much in the vein of Circa Survive, Thrice, and Dance Gavin Dance. The five members of this Utah-born band, which fits into the self-described genre of “existential experimentation,” specialize in all of those types of sounds, which are topped with the angst-ridden lyrics of lead singer Andrew Michael Wells. Eidola’s touring in support of it’s lastest album To Speak, To Listen (which dropped earlier this year and has accumulated a collection of positive reviews) and will hit The Rebel Lounge on Tuesday, September 12. The Ongoing Concept, Save Us From the Archon, Amor, Paranova, Archetypes Collide, and Adero will open. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $12-$14. Benjamin Leatherman

Read on for more "can't miss" concerts in Phoenix this week, including The Magpie Salute, Indigo Girls, and Greensky Bluegrass.

