The 11 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

Metallica fans of the Valley, get ready to ride the lightning. The weekend you've been waiting for has finally arrived.

James Hetfield and company will invade University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on Friday as part of their current “Hardwired” tour, and we fully expect a packed affair filled with tens of thousands of Metallica fans, many wearing black T-shirts. And if their recent set lists are any indication, they’ll hear plenty of favorites during the show, including "Sad but True," "Master of Puppets," and "Seek & Destroy."

All that said, there’s more to do this weekend concert-wise then heralding the arrival of legendary rock gods.

If you’re more into singing along to “Sweet Caroline” instead of “Enter Sandman,” for instance, you can check out Neil Diamond’s show on Friday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix. Or if you’re an Ed Sheeran fan, the polarizing singer-songwriter will be at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Meanwhile, Wasted Grain in Scottsdale will be celebrating its third anniversary with a three-day party that will include gigs by such local legends as Z-Trip and Phunk Junkeez.

Speaking of anniversaries, the folks from the Valley Fever country night will be raising a toast to the repeal of Arizona’s so-called blue laws back in 2010 during their annual Rooster Club celebration at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe on Sunday.

Details on all the aforementioned shows, plus several other big concerts, can be found below in our list of the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend. (And be sure to scope out our online music listings for even more events happening over the next few nights.)

EXPAND The legendary Neil Diamond. Courtesy of Ticketmaster

Neil Diamond

Friday, August 4

Talking Stick Resort Arena

After five decades of doing anything, most people would be ready for a hammock and a bottomless cocktail. Not Neil Diamond. The massively popular pop crooner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is currently on his 50th anniversary tour. And we’re not talking about a couple of one-off dates. Diamond’s traveling the world to celebrate the musical milestone. The singer has packed a ton into his long career, including 37 chart-toppers and the sale of 75 million records. He got going in the ’60s, and he hasn’t rested. Diamond has released new records throughout, his most recent in 2016. A few of the newer efforts are Christmas albums, one is a cover record, and 2008’s Home Before Dark had a country twist. This show gives fans a chance to hear a slew of favorites from his gigantic catalog of hits, like “Cherry Cherry,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Heartlight,” “Love on the Rocks,” and “America.” He might not be delivering the songs as energetically these days, or sporting those studded jumpsuits that incited swooning, but he’s still known to give a punchy two-hour show. Amy Young

Phunk Junkeez are in the house this weekend at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Lokey Photography

Wasted Grain's Three-Year Anniversary

Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6

Wasted Grain in Scottsdale

Maybe it's just us, but it seems like a number of new bars or clubs in Scottsdale’s nightlife district typically have a lifespan of around three years. There are exceptions to the rule, of course, and Wasted Grain is looking like it’s one of ‘em. The sprawling Stetson Drive bar and music venue, which debuted in 2014, is not only surviving the fickle Scottsdale scene but is thriving after its first three years in business. It’s an achievement worth celebrating, which the venue’s regulars (and hundreds of live music fans) will do during Wasted Grain’s Three-Year Anniversary celebration this weekend. The festivities will stretch across three straight nights with a mix of DJs and live acts each evening, as well as an extended premises, prizes, giveaways, and drink specials. Things kickoff on Friday, August 4, with a gig by renowned turntablist, mashup king, and Arizona expat Z-Trip (a.k.a. Zach Sciacca) who will work the record decks in Wasted Grain’s 100 Proof Lounge alongside DJs M2 and Tricky T. Sciacca won’t be the only legend of the local scene at Wasted Grain this weekend, as famed Valley rap-rock act Phunk Junkeez will hit the stage on Saturday, August 5. The Black Moods, Ebineezer, and Kush County will open. Rap star Too Short will wrap things up with his appearance in the lounge on Sunday, August 6, with support from M2 and David Anthony. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND The rock gods of Metallica will grace us with their presence this weekend. Herring Herring

Metallica

Friday, August 4

University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale

In the '80s and early '90s, Metallica almost single-handedly brought thrash metal to pop-level relevancy. Its decline since, however, has been steep and consistent. That is until recently, when the band’s latest full-length, Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, reestablished Metallica as a force to be reckoned with. Not since 1991 has Metallica moved with such purpose, motivation and … well, fun. Diehard fans are enjoying a remarkable 2017, as this return to form coincides with the band’s first North American tour since 2009, the WorldWired Tour. Backed by heavy-metallers Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira, Metallica — armed with its patented heavy riffs and hook-laden explosiveness — seek to reminds America how it changed the course of music forever. And why, several generations later, the metal world is still feeding off the table scraps it left behind some 35 years ago. Jonathan Patrick

Love him or hate him, you can't deny Ed Sheeran's talent. Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran

Saturday, August 5

Gila River Arena in Glendale

Celebrity culture is a bit twisted, so Ed Sheeran is, unfortunately, more famous for being Taylor Swift’s best friend than he is for his impressive singing voice. If you Google him, you'll find more videos of him stumbling out of a London club than of him using his looping pedals to create an ingenious cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Was Made to Love Her.” (Or you’ll spy reports of the recent hullabaloo over his all-too-brief appearance on Game of Thrones, which caused him to delete his Twitter.) Because he’s pictured in tabloids and played on Top 40 radio, it’s all too easy to dismiss Sheeran, to refuse to take him seriously. But you’ve never seen him live. You haven’t seen him command a crowd of 10,000 fans with his magnificent voice, getting them to clap their hands and cheer just notes into a new song they’ve never heard before. If you refuse to entertain the notion that he’s a serious musician, then maybe you should start. For someone with multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard-chart-topping songs and more A-list celebs in his contact list than one could name, Sheeran is as genuine a singer-songwriter as they come. He wouldn’t be out of place at an open-mike night or a locals' night at some small club. Isa Jones

EDM artist Wuki. Courtesy of Super Music Group

Wuki

Saturday, August 5

Monarch Theatre

Kris Barman was one of the founding members of Innerpartysystem. Before that band split, the artist now known as Wuki had already done some programming and synthesizer work on his own. On one tour, in fact, he even gave pointers to Sonny "Skrillex" Moore, when the EDM superstar was getting his start in that style of music. No joke. It’s probably one of the many reasons why you can find his stuff on Moore’s label Owlsa. A cursory look into Barman's prolific output as Wuki reveals a multifaceted talent driven by native curiosity and creative ambition. Barman's creations are refreshingly original, filled with powerfully vivid sonics and innovative takes and twists of compositional technique, not to mention booty bass, footwork, ghettotech, funky breaks, and more into a dirty mishmash of styles that can really blow up the dance floor. And he’ll be doing just that at the Monarch Theatre this weekend. Tom Murphy

Read on for even more great concerts happening this weekend, including In the Valley Below, Wheeler Walker Jr., and the Return of the Rooster Club.

