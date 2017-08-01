Hey, Mr. DJ: How Dave Pratt Curated the Soundtrack to My Teen Years

EXPAND BrAt82 / Shutterstock.com

I just finished binge-watching the new Netflix series GLOW and am feeling nostalgic. Not for French-cut leotards or legwarmers or sky-high bangs and perms, all of which I rocked. I’ve been thinking about the '80s, of course, but more specifically about the “heavy” metal music of my formative years, spent like almost all 48 of them, right here in Phoenix.

Whether blasting from the speakers of my friend Rick’s souped-up Chevy Nova or the speakers of the boom box nestled safely in its own inner tube on the Lower Salt River, the soundtrack of my teenagehood was curated almost exclusively by a loudmouthed white guy who could’ve been my dad. I tuned in to 98 KUPD and Dave Pratt at every opportunity, eager to hear my favorites, often with a carefully poised finger over the record button of a cheap sound system, blank cassette tape in the deck.

Dave Pratt was the most famous person I “knew,” and he was talking right to me, developing his narrative (I remember him being from Elko, Nevada. Why did I need to know that, and why do I remember it?), waiting for my phone calls (inevitable and constant busy signals), eager, too, to play my request or give me two tickets to see Foreigner.