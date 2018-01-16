David Byrne Is Coming to Mesa

David Byrne will be burning down the house in Mesa on April 19.

“The skin is just a roadmap,” David Byrne sings on “Everybody’s Coming To My House," the first single off his new album, American Utopia. One can only imagine the long and winding roads marked on Byrne’s body. From serving as Talking Heads' frontman to becoming an author, filmmaker, label head, solo artist, speaker, and arts advocate, Byrne’s been to places few of us can dream of.

And he’s about to hit the road again.

Byrne is embarking on a world tour to promote American Utopia, which is out March 9 via Todomundo/Nonesuch Records.