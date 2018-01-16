David Byrne Is Coming to Mesa

“The skin is just a roadmap,” David Byrne sings on “Everybody’s Coming To My House," the first single off his new album, American Utopia. One can only imagine the long and winding roads marked on Byrne’s body. From serving as Talking Heads' frontman to becoming an author, filmmaker, label head, solo artist, speaker, and arts advocate, Byrne’s been to places few of us can dream of.
And he’s about to hit the road again.
Byrne is embarking on a world tour to promote American Utopia, which is out March 9 via Todomundo/Nonesuch Records.
He and his 12-piece band are scheduled to perform twice in Arizona: first at Tucson's Centennial Hall on Sunday, April 15, and then at Mesa Arts Center's Ikeda Theater on Thursday, April 19.
Fans of Byrne’s Big Suit days can rejoice: In addition to performing new material, Byrne says he’ll play classics from his solo career and from his days with the Talking Heads.
Byrne describes the choreographed concert as “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense." Considering that's one of the greatest concert films ever made, we can only imagine how ambitious and innovative Byrne’s new stage show will be.
Tickets for Byrne's concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 19, via Ticketfly. Prices will range from $55 to $175. A free download of Byrne's new album will come with every ticket purchase.
