How David Lynch Inspired El Sonida De Reposa's New Record

EXPAND August brings a rare chance to see El Sonida De Reposa live. Courtesy of Gerald Schoenherr

El Sonida De Reposa’s record release show may or may not include records. Due to an increase in vinyl demand these last few years, manufacturing plants are booked solid, and quick turnarounds are not easily obtained.

The Valley band’s main man, Gerald Schoenherr, has worked in the music industry since the ’80s. And he isn’t letting it get to him. “We hope they’ll arrive in time,” he says. “But if not, we’ll play the show, including the songs from the record, and we’ll make presales available on our Bandcamp page.”

However you obtain it, the record will sound great, according to Schoenherr. “Back in January, we put out a lathe-cut 7-inch,” he says. He made just 50, and they sold out in 24 hours. “So, I got this brilliant idea to do another one with these Twin Peaks covers, but this time, instead of going lo-fi, we went hi-fi — it’s a 12-inch, 45-rpm record, one song per side.” One side is the entire band, and the other song features Schoenherr doing all the work.