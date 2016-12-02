menu

Dead & Company (With John Mayer) Are Coming to Phoenix in 2017

Dead & Company (With John Mayer) Are Coming to Phoenix in 2017

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Get ready for some serious noodling. And guitar faces.
Get ready for some serious noodling. And guitar faces.
Danny Clinch
A A

The former members of Grateful Dead made waves in the jam band community last year when they selected John Mayer to join the cause, selecting the singer-songwriter for what you might be tempted to call the place of the late Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia.

And it worked out... kind of well?

Dead & Company's 2015 tour was a massive success, selling out arenas and amassing critical praise throughout the run. The group just announced its 2017 tour, which will include a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, May 28.

The group's membership consists of Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir;  Mayer; Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge; and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Here are the full dates for the tour:

Saturday, May 27, - Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, May 28 Phoenix, Arizona, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wednesday, May 31 Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl
Saturday, June 3 Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sunday, June 4 Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 7 West Valley City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre
Friday, June 9 Boulder, Colorado, Folsom Field
Saturday, June 10 Boulder, Colorado, Folsom Field
Tuesday, June 13 Atlanta, Georgia, Lakewood Amphitheatre
Thursday, June 15 Burgettstown, Pennslyvania, KeyBank Pavilion
Saturday, June 17 Boston, Massachusettes, Fenway Park
Sunday, June 18 Boston, Massachusettes, Fenway Park
Tuesday, June 20 Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thursday, June 22 Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live
Saturday, June 24 New York, New York, Citi Field
Sunday, June 25 Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion
Wednesday, June 28 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Friday, June 30 Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field
Saturday, July 1 Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

David Accomazzo
Music wrangler. Award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.
Ak-Chin Pavilion
2121 N. 83rd Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85035

602-254-7200

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

