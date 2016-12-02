Dead & Company (With John Mayer) Are Coming to Phoenix in 2017

EXPAND Get ready for some serious noodling. And guitar faces. Danny Clinch

The former members of Grateful Dead made waves in the jam band community last year when they selected John Mayer to join the cause, selecting the singer-songwriter for what you might be tempted to call the place of the late Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia.

And it worked out... kind of well?

Dead & Company's 2015 tour was a massive success, selling out arenas and amassing critical praise throughout the run. The group just announced its 2017 tour, which will include a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, May 28.

The group's membership consists of Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir; Mayer; Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge; and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Here are the full dates for the tour:

Saturday, May 27, - Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, May 28 Phoenix, Arizona, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, May 31 Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, June 3 Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 4 Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 7 West Valley City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, June 9 Boulder, Colorado, Folsom Field

Saturday, June 10 Boulder, Colorado, Folsom Field

Tuesday, June 13 Atlanta, Georgia, Lakewood Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 15 Burgettstown, Pennslyvania, KeyBank Pavilion

Saturday, June 17 Boston, Massachusettes, Fenway Park

Sunday, June 18 Boston, Massachusettes, Fenway Park

Tuesday, June 20 Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thursday, June 22 Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, June 24 New York, New York, Citi Field

Sunday, June 25 Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion

Wednesday, June 28 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center

Friday, June 30 Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

Saturday, July 1 Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

