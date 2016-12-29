Decadence NYE 2016: A Field Guide to This Weekend's EDM Festival in Chandler

EXPAND Mau5 in the hau5: EDM superstar Deadmau5 will co-headline this year's Decadence NYE 2016. Danny Mahoney

Deadmau5 has been one busy rodent this year. The Canadian-born superstar DJ/producer dropped his sixth studio album – the aptly named W:/2016ALBUM/ – earlier this month, recently moved into a new home and studio outside of Toronto, launched a new “Masterclass” video tutorial series, and is trying out a new high-tech mau5head mask.

He’s also about to debut a brand new DJ booth and stage setup, a multi-million dollar and multidimensional cube-like structure that’s teeming with lasers and LEDs and gradually transforms itself over the course of his sets. You’ll be able to see it in all its spectacle this weekend at Rawhide, 5700 North West Loop Road in Chandler, when Deadmau5 appears at Decadence Arizona NYE 2016.

The masked EDM madman is one of dozens of superstar DJs and EDM artists that will perform at the two-night festival, arguably one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in the Valley. He’ll be joined by such superstars and famous names as The Chainsmokers (who have been pretty darn busy themselves, especially after the world went ga-ga for their mega-hit track “Closer”), Porter Robinson, Marshmello, Tritonal, Arty, DJ Snake, Zedd, and a dozen other artists.

Needless to say, this year’s Decadence is going to be huge and thousands of EDM fans will be heading for Rawhide this weekend to rage during the final hours of 2016. And if you’re going to be one of them, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the two-night festival.

EXPAND Masked EDM artist Marshmello. Benjamin Leatherman

When and Where: Decadence 2016 will take place on Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31, at Rawhide Western Town, 5700 West North Loop Road in Chandler. Gates open at 5 p.m. each night and the parties go until 3 a.m.

Prices: Ticket prices vary depending on which nights you’re interested in attending. Getting in on Friday, for example, will $109 for general admision and $229 for VIP access. If you’re going on Saturday, it’s $119 for general admission and $249 for VIP. Two-day passes for the entire festival are $199 for general admission and $369 for VIP. More info on each option can be found here. (And if you’d like to rent a locker to stow your stuff during the event, those are available for $35.)

Age Limits: The festival is open to everyone 18 years and older. Those over 21 can get their drink on.

Getting There: Rawhide is situated off of Interstate 10 near the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler, so your best bet is either driving yourself or carpooling with friends. No matter where you're coming from in the Valley, you'll want to get to the I-10 East and take Exit 162 for Wild Horse Pass Boulevard. Head west from there and follow the signs to Rawhide.

Parking: It’s available for $10 per vehicle.

Food and Drink: As is the case with most EDM festivals at Rawhide, a slew of vendors will have eats and drinks available for purchase. The lineup includes Freak Bros. Pizza, Dave's Dog House, GeMa Tacos, and Sonoran Kettle Corn. Tee’s Concessions will also have such options as pizza, mac 'n' cheese, burgers, and fries while Fresh & Jive will serve healthier options like wraps and salads. Soft drinks and adult beverages can be bought from serveral drink booths on the premesis.

The Chainsmokers Courtesy of 4AM

Lineup: Decadence will feature a total of three stages, each of which is loaded up with famous names from the EDM world. Friday will be headlined by Deadmau5 and also feature Marshmello, Porter Robinson, Tritonal, Disclosure, Pusher, Ookay, Green Velvet, The Him, Malaa, Sam Feldt and Slushii. Saturday will star The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Zedd, Zomboy, Jauz, Shiba San, Slander, Vanic and Zomboy.

Weather: It’s going to be chilly both nights as temperatures will be in the 50s. In other words, pile on the furry and fuzzy clothing to stay warm. Or just dance as much as possible.

Bring: Your ID, for starters, as well as all the kandi you can fit on your arms, furry headwear or clothing to keep you both stylish and warm, any of those ultra-colorful and always-kooky festival totems that EDM kids dig these days, or whatever sort of glow or flow toys you need to get your groove on.

Don't Bring: Your drama or bad attitude, not to mention any illegal substances, eyedrops, outside food and drinks, or large bags.

After-Party: If you've still got some energy left after two straight evenings of raging and getting rowdy, the annual Afterglow affair will take place immediately following the second night of the festival. The party kicks off at 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, and runs until 9 a.m. and will feature performances from Shiba San, Justin Jay and others. The bars will also reopen at 6 a.m. Tickets are $30.

