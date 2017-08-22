menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Many Sides of Dierks Bentley

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Amy Young
Dierks Bentley pictured performing at the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Phoenix Open.
Dierks Bentley pictured performing at the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Phoenix Open.
Leavitt Wells
A A

In 2010, prolific country singer and songwriter — and Arizona native — Dierks Bentley released Up on the Ridge, a bluegrass studio album. It wasn’t the first time he tackled the style.

Some of his previous recordings exemplify his knack for the sound. Tracks like “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do” and “Domestic, Light and Cold” from his 2005 release Modern Day Drifter feature depth-filled, intricate picking and solid twang that keep the bluegrass heart beating.

On a few occasions, Bentley and his bandmates entertained audiences as the opening act for some of his shows. Thing is, audiences hadn’t been informed that the support act, The Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band, was actually Bentley and crew in disguise. It only happened a few times before fans caught onto the trickery, but even without knowing their beloved Bentley was part of the band, the bluegrass band’s songs won crowds over.

Related Stories

Showing a different side of himself and peppering a really busy career with a sprinkling of bluegrass has given Bentley a way to explore and expand on his country music roots while giving fans a deeper look at the sounds that motivate him.

Not that his primary endeavors in straight-ahead, modern country music have done him any wrong. Bentley’s career is a stack of relentless touring and music releases, paralleled by awards, nominations, and honors that reflect just how much fans continue to eat up his work.

He won in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category at the 2004 CMT Awards for “What Was I Thinkin’?” And he nabbed that same honor again in 2014, for the song “Drunk on a Plane.”

Less bluegrass, the latter song is reflective of the Bentley that most people know. It’s from his certified platinum 2014 album Riser. The track maintains an upbeat tempo while telling the story of a groom-to-be who’s ditched at the altar and takes his honeymoon trip solo, leading him to bonding, via booze, with strangers on the plane. Instead of exploring the benefits of drowning sorrows in cocktails with strangers and turning the bad into a party in the sky, he lets some of the heartbreak come through, and it becomes a welcome component to the song.

But Bentley’s not always so humble. “Somewhere on a Beach,” from 2016’s Black, is slightly spiteful as a man lets his ex-girl know that he is currently somewhere on a beach with someone new who “has got it going on / We drink all day / And party all night.” Adding insult to injury, the new love interest also “has got a body / And she’s naughty / And she got me like you ain’t ever got me.” Bentley’s songs aren’t prone to extremes, and that keeps him a relatable magnet for the masses of country music fans.

Upcoming Events

Bentley’s bringing his What the Hell world tour to Arizona, and like any of his visits to the area, it’s a homecoming celebration. Bentley was born in Phoenix in 1975. Though he lives in Nashville these days, he still is part of the Arizona music landscape. The singer owns Whiskey Row, a restaurant/bar with locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Gilbert.

Dierks Bentley is scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 26, at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tickets are $31 and up. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Amy Young
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Talking Stick Resort Arena
More Info
More Info

201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-379-2000

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >