Diplo is Coming to Wet Electric 2017
|
Diplo is diving into this year's Wet Electric.
Courtesy of Mtheory
Been wondering who’s performing this year’s Wet Electric festival? Yeah, us too. We’ve finally got an answer for you – and it’s definitely one of the bigger names in the dance music world: Diplo.
The ultra-popular DJ/producer behind Mad Decent, Major Lazer, and scores of hit dance tracks from the last few years is the first artist announced for the 2017 edition of the annual EDM festival, which takes place on Saturday, April 29, at Big Surf water park in Tempe.
Thomas Turner, owner of Wet Electic co-promoter Relentless Beats, revealed the news on Wednesday on Facebook, which instantly set off a wave of glee among local EDM fans. It's the first of many guest announcements for the event.
Wet Electric is one of the more unique festivals in the Valley since it goes down in the at a water park. As a matter of fact, the main stage is located in the middle of Big Surf's iconic Waikiki Beach wave pool.
Tickets for the festival are currently $75 for general admission and $99 for VIP access (which includes express entry, a souvenir lanyard, and other perks).
