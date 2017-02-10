menu

Diplo is Coming to Wet Electric 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Diplo is Coming to Wet Electric 2017

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Diplo is diving into this year's Wet Electric.
Diplo is diving into this year's Wet Electric.
Courtesy of Mtheory
A A

Been wondering who’s performing this year’s Wet Electric festival? Yeah, us too. We’ve finally got an answer for you – and it’s definitely one of the bigger names in the dance music world: Diplo.

Related Stories

The ultra-popular DJ/producer behind Mad Decent, Major Lazer, and scores of hit dance tracks from the last few years is the first artist announced for the 2017 edition of the annual EDM festival, which takes place on Saturday, April 29, at Big Surf water park in Tempe.

Thomas Turner, owner of Wet Electic co-promoter Relentless Beats, revealed the news on Wednesday on Facebook, which instantly set off a wave of glee among local EDM fans. It's the first of many guest announcements for the event.

Wet Electric is one of the more unique festivals in the Valley since it goes down in the at a water park. As a matter of fact, the main stage is located in the middle of Big Surf's iconic Waikiki Beach wave pool.

Tickets for the festival are currently $75 for general admission and $99 for VIP access (which includes express entry, a souvenir lanyard, and other perks).

Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Big Surf Waterpark
More Info
More Info

1500 N. Mcclintock Dr.
Tempe, AZ 85281-1643

480-994-2297

www.bigsurffun.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >