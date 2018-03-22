Inside Doll Skin's Surprisingly Suburban Practice Space

Welcome to Bandspace, the monthly series where Phoenix New Times visits a local band's practice space.
Touring Europe, playing Warped Tour, performing My Chemical Romance's "Helena" in front of Demi Lovato — it's all just the life of a normal group of 18- to 21-year-olds. Right? That's just a day in the life of Meghan
It all began when Herring picked Dolezal, Rich, and Snowden to perform
Doll Skin didn't think a performance at a talent show would lead to a
"I feel like I keep realizing
Where does Arizona’s coolest pop-punk band practice? A suburban home in a quiet gated neighborhood in North Scottsdale. Yes, you read that right.
In a quaint home, where you might see small kids playing in the front yard or older folks watering the plants out front, Doll Skin have been writing riffs and discussing feminism.
Herring, Dolezal, Rich, and Snowden answered a few of New Times' questions about their work and practice space. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
Phoenix New Times: Describe your band space in five words.
Nicole Rich: Dark.
Sydney Dolezal: Our practice space is a living room. It’s always been a living
Alex Snowden: Decorated, dark, dusty, homey.
Meghan Herring: Dog, that’s another one.
Dolezal: Final five words.
Dolezal: Cozy
Herring, Snowden, Rich: Cozy
Dolezal: Festive
Herring, Snowden, Rich: Festive
Dolezal: Punk Rock
Herring, Snowden, Rich: Punk Rock
Dolezal: Cool
Herring, Snowden, Rich: Cool
Snowden: Final five words; lock in the answer.
What are you working on right now?
Dolezal: We are working on new tunes; we got to get over to a studio soon than later.
Snowden: We are working on, like, two-three demos right now and then
Dolezal: The
Snowden: We are very excited already.
Dolezal: We were discussing maybe releasing a few songs before the summer, but like definitely a full-length by the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019.
Herring: I feel like the year of 2018 is going to be the year of Doll Skin 2.0 .
Rich: Doll Skin 2.0!
Dolezal: Doll Skin grows the fuck up!
Snowden: Doll Skin levels up.
If you could collaborate with any artist, who would it be?
Rich: Gerard Way or My Chemical Romance.
Herring: Same
Dolezal: Jason Aalon Butler, who saw our show at emo night from Letlive and now The Fever. I would love to work with him because he’s my biggest inspiration ever. Also
Dolezal: Synyster Gates from Avenged Sevenfold.
Herring: Underoath is another one.
What's the best show you ever played?
Herring: Warped Tour Phoenix. Because we were just doing about nine days roughly on the tour ... And we were on the hard rock stage, which was like totally awesome, that was already one of the upper-tier stages. But they specifically bumped us to Journey’s Right Foot for Phoenix.
Dolezal: Thank you
Herring: We opened the stage, and as soon as doors were open we had a big ol' crowd.
Dolezal: And there were people there for us.
Herring: I was playing and I was just watching my mom from the Warped Tour stage and I was like: I’m crying. It’s fine, I’m crying.
Dolezal: I literally cried.
Rich: It’s really cute. I love when Sydney
Herring: That’s when you know it’s a good show — when Sydney cries.
How about the worst?
Snowden: The last show of the One-Eyed-Doll tour at the Whiskey-A-Go-Go. Nita Strauss — now the guitarist for Alice Cooper’s band — he was there and I kinda ...
Rich: Alex was like shitting herself.
Snowden: Yeah, and I minorly got to be buddies with her and she’s so freaking cool. But she was there and I was so goddamn nervous and I am never nervous at
Dolezal: I have to say for all of us, the worst show was Harpo’s.
Rich: Everyone was pissed off because the promoter arrived three hours late, [and] didn’t end up hiring a sound guy so there was no one to run sound. The local bands that were playing were friends with the people, like, running the show, so all the local bands got 45-minute sets and they tried to reverse the order for the touring bands. The promoters said we want to give the local bands 45-minute sets because we like them, but the local bands get
Rich: It was also in Detroit, Michigan, and the stage is straight-up 10 feet tall. It was really weird, it was in a bad area of town.
Dolezal: It smelled like some had peed in it and left it there since the '70s. I was a gross show, but we made the best of it; we all dressed up in costumes.
What's one thing missing from the Phoenix music scene?
Rich: More women.
Snowden: Every show I go to I am like: Why is there not a single girl on this bill? Do you guys hate women? Do you not know women? Are you trying to exclude women from the scene? Like, what’s going on here? There has been kind of a shift
Dolezal: They are trying to be more inclusive, but
Snowden: I feel like the scene that I used to be a part of — that was very centered around Trunk Space — was very male-inclusive. And the men that have now started to be inclusive to women all supported outed sexual abusers. So I
Herring: More women.
Dolezal: We can all agree to that.
