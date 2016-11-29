DRAWL!: Chastity Belt Throws a Keanu Reeves Party
|
How a photo shoot led into a crazy Keanu Reeves party.
Robbie Pfeffer
DRAWL! is a video series created by all-around Renaissance man Robbie Pfeffer and New Times that focuses on the odd and exciting experiences that make life in a band interesting. With a mix of first-person storytelling and animation, DRAWL! hopes to show that these artists’ lives can be just as engaging as their music.
Keanu Reeves in clown makeup — these are the highlights of the craziest party that Chastity Belt's Julie Shapiro ever threw.
The Washington-based singer threw a party once after her band did a photo shoot for Seattle Magazine. The party was themed around Bill and Ted and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves, encouraging everyone to dress up as a different character from the actor's filmography. The party ended up being a weird mix of teenaged fans of Chastity Belt and a variety of
In other words, it was a raging success. Hear all about it in the latest installment of DRAWL!.
Find more episodes of DRAWL! here.
