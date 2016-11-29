menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

DRAWL!: Chastity Belt Throws a Keanu Reeves Party

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 9:21 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
How a photo shoot led into a crazy Keanu Reeves party.EXPAND
How a photo shoot led into a crazy Keanu Reeves party.
Robbie Pfeffer
A A

DRAWL! is a video series created by all-around Renaissance man Robbie Pfeffer and New Times that focuses on the odd and exciting experiences that make life in a band interesting. With a mix of first-person storytelling and animation, DRAWL! hopes to show that these artists’ lives can be just as engaging as their music.

Keanu Reeves in clown makeup — these are the highlights of the craziest party that Chastity Belt's Julie Shapiro ever threw.

The Washington-based singer threw a party once after her band did a photo shoot for Seattle Magazine. The party was themed around Bill and Ted and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves, encouraging everyone to dress up as a different character from the actor's filmography. The party ended up being a weird mix of teenaged fans of Chastity Belt and a variety of randos from the street selling a variety of different words.

In other words, it was a raging success. Hear all about it in the latest installment of DRAWL!.

Find more episodes of DRAWL! here.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >