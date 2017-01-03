DRAWL!: In Which Roger Clyne Meets His Bass Player and Discusses Neil Young
|
Roger Clyne isn't a Neil Young fan.
Robbie Pfeffer
DRAWL! is a video series created by all-around Renaissance man Robbie Pfeffer and New Times that focuses on the odd and exciting experiences that make life in a band interesting. With a mix of first-person storytelling and animation, DRAWL! seeks to show that these artists’ lives can be just as engaging as their music.
Like many great Roger Clyne stories, this one involves tequila.
When bass player Nick Scropos first joined Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, the two men had to feel each other out a bit regarding musical tastes and personalities.
One musical icon brought them together.
Watch the full story below.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Dennis Rowland
TicketsWed., Jan. 4, 7:30pm
-
Whitney Peyton
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 6:00pm
-
Queen Nation
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 7:30pm
-
Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts
TicketsSun., Jan. 15, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!