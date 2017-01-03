menu

DRAWL!: In Which Roger Clyne Meets His Bass Player and Discusses Neil Young


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

DRAWL!: In Which Roger Clyne Meets His Bass Player and Discusses Neil Young

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Roger Clyne isn't a Neil Young fan.EXPAND
Roger Clyne isn't a Neil Young fan.
Robbie Pfeffer
A A

DRAWL! is a video series created by all-around Renaissance man Robbie Pfeffer and New Times that focuses on the odd and exciting experiences that make life in a band interesting. With a mix of first-person storytelling and animation, DRAWL! seeks to show that these artists’ lives can be just as engaging as their music.

Like many great Roger Clyne stories, this one involves tequila.

When bass player Nick Scropos first joined Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, the two men had to feel each other out a bit regarding musical tastes and personalities.

One musical icon brought them together.

Watch the full story below.

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >