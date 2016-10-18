DRAWL!: Silversun Pickups' Brian Aubert Gets Into a Fight Over A Burrito
|
We've all been there.
Robbie Pfeffer
DRAWL! is a video series created by all-around Renaissance man Robbie Pfeffer and New Times that focuses on the odd and exciting experiences that make life in a band interesting. With a mix of first-person storytelling and animation, DRAWL! hopes to show that these artists’ lives can be just as engaging as their music.
Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups just wanted a burrito.
Silversun Pickups is known for their layered, textured compositions that blend the self-awareness of indie rock with the musical complexity of My Bloody Valentine and My Morning Jacket. In the latest installation of DRAWL!, however, Aubert tells a different story about a time when he was more concerned with satisfying some late-night munchies than composing his band's next opus.
Every drunk fights a little differently. Aubert's style mixes clever-if-passive-aggressive barbs with a killer knockout punch. Watch the video below to find out more.
