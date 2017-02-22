Everything You Need to Know About McDowell Mountain Music Festival 2017

EXPAND Flume headlines this year's McDowell Mountain Music Festival. Cybele Malinowski

Fortunately for Phoenix, this year Mcdowell Mountain Music Festival will be the only major festival of the weekend, and three-day passes are cheaper than ever! Right in the heart of downtown, this year’s lineup offers a myriad of indie, electronic, and jam bands.

MMMF takes place from Friday March 3, to Sunday March 5 at Margaret T. Hance Park. Headliners include The Shins, Gov't Mule, Chromeo, Flume, Grouplove, Lettuce, Emancipator, and Railroad Earth. There is a nice selection of local favorites as well like Tresurefruit, Bear Ghost, and plenty more.

Outside of music, the festival also features local food trucks, artisan vendors, and craft beer. Enjoy not being in the snow this winter, and relax in the sunshine of chill jams!

Below is a brief and informative guide to everything you need to know about this year’s MMMF.

Where and When: MMMF runs from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 North Third Street. Music is from 3:30 p.m to 11 p.m. on Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Lineup: Flume, The Shins, Chromeo, Grouplove, Gov't Mule, Lettuce, DJ Mustard, Emancipator Ensemble, Bob Moses, Railroad Earth, The Record Company, Sunsquabi, Hayley Kiyoko, Turkuaz, Whiskey Myers, Treezus , Huckleberry, Upsahl, Bear Ghost, Ozark Pappy, Treasurefruit, MRCH, Coobee Coo, Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold, Ruca, Harrison Fjord, Wyves, Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good

Prices: General admission tickets are $45 per day or $90 for all three days of the festival. VIP entry is $180 per day or $540 for the entire festival. VIP includes catered meals, snacks, five beers or mixed drinks, access to watch shows on the Poser Deck, private bathrooms, valet parking, and other amenities.

Age Limits: The festival is an all-ages event. Children under 10 are permitted free entry.

Getting to the Festival: There is a light rail station just a couple blocks from Hance Park, which is recommended. Central Ave. & McDowell is the closest stop. Travel safe to the festival!

EXPAND Attendees from last year's festival. Melissa Fossum

Parking: There is no designated parking lot for the festival itself. So, if you’re not taking the light rail keep an eye out for street parking or garages in the area.

Weather: With evening temperatures in the 50s and daytime temperatures in the mid-70s, make sure to bring layers! Enjoy the warmth and sunshine during the day and be prepared to stay warm with some jackets in the evening.

Water: There will be water refill stations at the festival as well as vendors selling bottled water.

Food and Drink: There are a great deal of food and drink trucks - including Paletas Betty, Pho King, Paradise Melts, Sataysfied, Blue Bunny, The Spot, Island Noodles, Cheese Love Happiness, The Hungry Monk, Jakes Treat Trolley, Topo's, Froth, Cookin' Up the Good Stuff, and Rock Star. Craft beer from Oskar Blues Brewery and other adult beverages will also be available to those of drinking age at the bar.

Vendor : This year’s marketplace will feature a myriad of artisans and other fun vendors including : Dana Blair designs, High Thai, Danja Russ, Freeborn, Coco Loco, flight of fancy, Multi Colored Animal, Strive Dreams, Shakedown Goods, Leslie Anne, Super Rad Cape Co., Gypsy Souls, To Write Love on Her Arms, The Listening Room, Quick & Deadly, Wander & Co., ffac , Shugga Addict, Paint of the World, aster earth, Flower of Life Products, be hippy , Lucian Designs, and more!

What to Bring: Sealed or empty reusable water bottles, umbrellas, low-backed chairs, blankets, non-framed backpacks, hula hoops, selfie sticks, totems for finding your friends in the crowd, crazy costumes, and your dancing shoes!

What to Leave at Home: Pets (except service animals), outside beverages/food/ice chests, open alcohol, illegal drugs, weapons, unlicensed vending, professional photo or video equipment, lasers, and motorized vehicles (only ADA vehicles permitted).

Afterparties: Desoto Central Market is hosting after-parties on Friday and Saturday night for $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Saturday includes Emancipator, SunSquabi, and DJ Treezus from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday remains unannounced.

Schedule: You can find the schedule here.