Everything You Need to Know About McDowell Mountain Music Festival 2017
|
Flume headlines this year's McDowell Mountain Music Festival.
Cybele Malinowski
Fortunately for Phoenix, this year Mcdowell Mountain Music Festival will be the only major festival of the weekend, and three-day passes are cheaper than ever! Right in the heart of downtown, this year’s lineup offers a myriad of indie, electronic, and jam bands.
MMMF takes place from
Outside of music, the festival also features local food trucks, artisan vendors, and craft beer. Enjoy not being in the snow this winter, and relax in the sunshine of chill jams!
Below is a brief and informative guide to everything you need to know about this year’s MMMF.
Where and When: MMMF runs from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 North Third Street. Music is from 3:30 p.m to 11 p.m. on Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Lineup: Flume, The Shins, Chromeo, Grouplove, Gov't Mule, Lettuce, DJ Mustard, Emancipator Ensemble, Bob Moses, Railroad Earth, The Record Company, Sunsquabi, Hayley Kiyoko, Turkuaz, Whiskey Myers,
Prices: General admission tickets are $45 per day or $90 for all three days of the festival. VIP entry is $180 per day or $540 for the entire festival. VIP includes catered meals, snacks, five beers or mixed drinks, access to watch shows on the Poser Deck, private bathrooms, valet parking, and other amenities.
Age Limits:
Getting to the Festival: There is a light rail station just a couple blocks from Hance Park, which is recommended. Central Ave. & McDowell is the closest stop. Travel safe to the festival!
|
Attendees from last year's festival.
Melissa Fossum
Parking: There is no designated parking lot for the festival itself. So, if you’re not taking the light rail keep an eye out for street parking or garages in the area.
Weather: With evening temperatures in the 50s and daytime temperatures in the mid-70s, make sure to bring layers! Enjoy the warmth and
Water: There will be water refill stations at the festival as well as vendors selling bottled water.
Upcoming Events
-
Glenn Miller Orchestra
TicketsSun., Feb. 26, 3:00pm
-
Born of Osiris
TicketsWed., Mar. 1, 6:30pm
-
Ugly God & Wintertime
TicketsThu., Mar. 2, 9:00pm
-
The Australian Bee Gees Show
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 8:00pm
-
Isaiah Rashad
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 8:00pm
Food and Drink: There are a great deal of food and drink trucks - including Paletas Betty, Pho King, Paradise Melts, Sataysfied, Blue Bunny, The Spot, Island Noodles, Cheese Love Happiness, The Hungry Monk, Jakes Treat Trolley, Topo's, Froth, Cookin' Up the Good Stuff, and Rock Star. Craft beer from Oskar Blues Brewery and other adult beverages will also be available to those of drinking age at the bar.
Vendor : This year’s marketplace will feature a myriad of artisans and other fun vendors including : Dana Blair designs, High Thai, Danja Russ, Freeborn, Coco Loco, flight of fancy, Multi Colored Animal, Strive Dreams, Shakedown Goods, Leslie Anne, Super Rad Cape Co., Gypsy Souls, To Write Love on Her Arms, The Listening Room, Quick & Deadly, Wander & Co.,
What to Bring: Sealed or empty reusable water bottles, umbrellas, low-backed chairs, blankets, non-framed backpacks, hula hoops, selfie sticks, totems for finding your friends in the crowd, crazy costumes, and your dancing shoes!
What to Leave at Home: Pets (except service animals), outside beverages/food/ice chests, open alcohol, illegal drugs, weapons, unlicensed vending, professional photo or video equipment, lasers, and motorized vehicles (only ADA vehicles permitted).
Afterparties: Desoto Central Market is hosting after-parties on Friday and Saturday night for $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Saturday includes Emancipator, SunSquabi, and DJ
Schedule: You can find the schedule here.
|
MMMF.com
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Suicide Silence
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 6:30pm
- The Nayo Jones Experience
- The Police Experience
-
"Ella at 100!"
powered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!