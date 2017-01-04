Ex-Civil Wars Singer John Paul White Couldn't Stay Away From Songwriting For Long
|
John Paul White
Allister Ann
A couple of years have passed since the split of
New Times: As Civil Wars was a duo, this tour now has you out there with a full band. How are you digging that?
John Paul
Is it making you discover that you have a preference?
It’s just different. At times, the options feel more infinite. There is a lot more I can do, a lot more colors on the palette to work with. I still love the minimalist thing as well, so this set includes a little of both. There are times when I’m by myself on stage, and times when it’s just a couple of us. I try to play to all the strengths possible. I’ll tell you what, I make no long-term plans, which is a blessing and a curse. I honestly follow my nose every day and do what feels right, healthy, and natural. I try not to force any square pegs into round holes. This is where I am at right now, and it feels great. I will continue doing it as it feels good and be open to other opportunities.
The songs on Beulah, were any of those written as potential Civil Wars recordings, or did they come after the split?
Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, once I went on hiatus, I didn’t have anything musically in my head for a good two years or longer. I was happy just being a husband, dad, and homeowner. Eventually, that turned into studio owner, record label owner, and producer. I had a lot to keep me busy. It was a breath of fresh air, being able to help other people with their artistry and to help facilitate their dreams. When these songs started popping up in my head, I’d kind of wished they
That organic pursuit may be what leaves the record feeling so resolved. There’s a lot of hope in the starkness. It does feel like a rebirth record in some ways.
I guess in some ways it is, without intending for that to be the case. People have asked if it feels like starting over, and if I’ve had to relearn how to perform. I’m having to relearn how to do everything. I purged a lot of stuff to the point I didn’t want to play anymore. I didn’t want to write songs anymore and I didn’t foresee wanting to do it again. I am learning how to walk again, without sounding too cliché about it. I’m really trying my best to do what feels 100 percent correct and not either do or not do something because it resembles something from the past. I do what my heart tells me to do, and if that sounds like Civil Wars or The Long Goodbye, or a completely alien version of either of those, then so be it. I’m not smart enough to guess what other people want and spoon-feed that to them. I just figured out that I need to do what makes me happy, and hope there’s a lot of people out there that this will make happy, as well.
You seem at peace with the demise of Civil Wars and this current transition into a solo artist — not always an easy state of mind to achieve.
It comes with experience, I think. I wrote songs for the Nashville market for like 15 years — right out of college, I signed a publishing deal. A lot of that time was hell, trying to write what other people wanted. At a point, I was miserable doing it. I thought,
You started playing music in high school, right? Were you always aware of Muscle Shoals’ rich music history?
Yeah, a little late in the game. I didn’t try until I was 16. I was kind of in a bubble. I lived on a chicken farm in the middle of nowhere. I was vaguely aware; if we drove through Muscle Shoals, my mom would point out Fame Studios. When I got the bug to play and sing, I started discovering more of the history, and it affected me. Of course, the first thing I wanted to do was play out, and that meant bars on the state line. If you were gonna play those places, and spots like the Moose and Elks lodges, you played that discography. You had to play Clarence Carter and Aretha Franklin, along with
You’re very in-the-moment, which can be hard for a creative mind.
It was very hard for me at one point. I was all over the place; every other week, I was a different artist. It took me a long time to get to that place and figure out how to play to my strengths and stay away from my weakness, and borrow from the very best and make it uniquely my own.
John Paul Whit
e is scheduled to play the Musical Instrument Museum on Tuesday, January 10.
