Firebird Music Festival is Coming to Scottsdale in September

The Valley's fall music festival season is getting an infusion of jazz and R&B, thanks to a new event focusing on those genres.

The Firebird Music Festival, a brand new concert event focusing on smooth jazz and R&B, has been announced for September and will feature eight hours of performances from a number of Grammy Award-winning musicians.

Jeffrey Osborne, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Rick Braun, and Earl Klugh are among those scheduled to take the stage for at the event, which makes its debut on September 23 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The inaugural event will be hosted by Randy Jackson. (Yes, that Randy Jackson). In addition to being best known for his many years as a judge on American Idol, Jackson also has long-running careers as a musician and producer, earning some Grammy Awards along the way.

The festival’s lineup also includes Bob James — who will play with Earl Klugh — as well as Jazz Funk Soul, which features Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson Jr., and Everette Harp.

L.A.-based event company JEMrock Productions, which is co-owned by Harp, is promoting the event.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 21, via the Firebird Music Festival website. General admission lawn seating is $45 and reserved seating ranges from $55 to $85.

Visit the Festival's website for more information.