Albert Hammond Jr. is scheduled to perform at the inaugural Flying Burrito Festival in downtown Phoenix.
Albert Hammond Jr. is scheduled to perform at the inaugural Flying Burrito Festival in downtown Phoenix.
Jason McDonald

The Flying Burrito Festival Is Coming to Downtown Phoenix

Becky Bartkowski | February 2, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

A new music and food festival is coming to the Valley this spring, courtesy of Phoenix concert promoter Charlie Levy.

It's called the Flying Burrito Festival. And it's going down from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Flying Burrito will include performances from 25 bands on four stages set up along Second Avenue and at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix. (Full disclosure: Phoenix New Times is a sponsor of the event.)

"We're taking over all of Second Avenue all the way from Van Buren close to Fillmore," Levy says of the event's setup.

Albert Hammond Jr., No Age, and Courtney Marie Andrews are scheduled to perform at the fest, whose name is a reference to the classic country-rock band The Flying Burrito Brothers.

Those bros aren't slated to make an appearance, though Levy jokes that Andrews might toss in a cover for good measure.

But the event will deliver on booze, bands, and actual burritos.

Tables will line the street, allowing attendees to post up with snacks while listening to bands perform.

"I like that visual of having everyone just sitting along Second Avenue," he says.

Levy notes that Flying Burrito is a big departure from Viva PHX, a spring music festival his company, Stateside Presents, previously hosted in downtown Phoenix.

"It's a really cool street-fair vibe. It's its own thing," he says.

Ladera Taverna, Axa-Mex, Hummus Express, Elote Man, Left Coast Burrito, Different Smoke BBQ, and Flying Bars are some of the food vendors participating in the festival.

Besides music and food, attendees can expect lawn games and local arts groups like Cut+Paste and Four Chambers.

"You'll come down for sunset, grab some food, and see some bands." he says. "The cherry on top is that we'll have a big after-party."

Talib Kweli, Caleborate, Wolfzie, and TRUVONNE will play the post-burrito bash at The Van Buren.

Tickets to the festival are $10 via Crescent Ballroom's website. Passes to both the festival and after-party are $25.

Here's the complete music lineup, organized by stage:

Carne Asada Stage
- Albert Hammond Jr.
- The Frights
- Porches
- No Age
- La Luz

Nopales Stage
- Anarbor
- The Buttertones
- De Lux
- Palm
- Haunted Summer
- DRÆMINGS

Bean & Cheese Stage
- U.S. Girls
- Orb
- Moaning
- Current Joy
- Bear State

Al Pastor Stage
- Vox Urbana
- Courtney Marie Andrews
- Son Led
- Las Chollas Peligrosas
- Flamenco por la Vida

 
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the arts and music editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

