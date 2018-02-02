The Flying Burrito Festival Is Coming to Downtown Phoenix

Albert Hammond Jr. is scheduled to perform at the inaugural Flying Burrito Festival in downtown Phoenix.

A new music and food festival is coming to the Valley this spring, courtesy of Phoenix concert promoter Charlie Levy.

It's called the Flying Burrito Festival. And it's going down from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Flying Burrito will include performances from 25 bands on four stages set up along Second Avenue and at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix. (Full disclosure: Phoenix New Times is a sponsor of the event.)