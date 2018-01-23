Foo Fighters Are Coming to Phoenix

The Foo Fighters have another confession to make: They're playing Arizona soon.

The band recently started touring New Zealand and Australia in support of their latest album, 2017’s Concrete and Gold. Two songs from their ninth studio album, “Run” and “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” hit number one on the Billboard rock charts. And the initial run of shows in the U.S. for Concrete and Gold had sold-out stops at arenas from Richmond to Sioux Falls.

The Foo Fighters’ nearly three-hour live sets have been so well received that the band announced plans to expand this year's tour with a new leg of dates in October. The first show of that addition is at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Monday, October 8.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 26. A limited amount of Capital One cardholder and FF Fan presale tickets will be available, starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23. Presale tickets are limited to four tickets per card.

