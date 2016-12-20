For Phoenix Musician David Wright, the Ghost Ship Fire Tragedy Was Personal

Tucson's Not Breathing headlines the benefit. Courtesy of Dave Wright

On December 2, a devastating fire at the Ghost Ship – an artist collective and performance space in Oakland, California – took the lives of 36 people and left others injured. The tragedy happened during a concert hosted by house music label 100% Silk.

In the time since, benefit events have been springing up all around the country. Other DIY spaces, musicians, artists, and concerned folks have rallied to help raise funds to assist the families and friends of those who lost their lives that night. Here in Phoenix, Sunwarped Records is hosting a benefit at 8 p.m. on December 22 at Rebel Lounge. All proceeds of the $5 admission fee will also go to those in-need families and friends.

Show poster

The night will feature an array of electronic and experimental music from Tucson-based act Not Breathing, along with Phoenix locals, Amethyst Seer, Terminal 11, Lana Del Rabies, and TSONE . Visuals by Falcotronik, Terminal 11, Lana Del Rabies, and Kenaim will further stimulate the senses.

Headlining act Not Breathing’s main man David Wright, who has been creating and performing experimental electronic music since the ‘80s, lost six friends in the fire and wants to do all he can to help.

“Michael Castaneda of Terminal 11 and I have been collaborating with the Bay Area Katabatik crew for many years,” he says. “They lost three of their members in the fire, including my good friend Barrett Clark, who was doing sound for the event – we’d just played an Oakland warehouse event with them last December. ... We just feel so horrible for all of the families and friends of the deceased, and just hope to help in any way possible.”

Castaneda hopes these benefits will also help provide emotional support for all who are grieving.

“With my personal losses of Barrett Clark and Jonathan Bernbaum , along with the widespread grief from friends and acquaintances, and a revitalized connection to the importance of continuing to support creative collectives, I felt this show was necessary for all of us, as a community, to process and heal from what happened while also raising funds to directly help those affected,” he says. He also noted that “every person who purchases a ticket will be entered in a drawing to win a piece of handcrafted jewelry by Mother of Gideon.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.