Here's the 2018 FORM Arcosanti Lineup

The 2018 FORM Arcosanti lineup is here — and it might be the most ambitious one yet.

Curated by Los Angeles band Hundred Waters since 2014, the festival has earned a reputation as a must-attend event for creatives, thanks to its blend of indie and avant-garde artists, intimate vibe, and unique location. Past editions of the event have featured such artists as Solange, Father John Misty, and Thundercat.

FORM will return to Arcosanti, an experimental eco-city located about an hour north of Phoenix, from Friday, May 11, through Sunday, May 13. And the initial music lineup features some major acts, including Chance the Rapper, Charli XCX, and Beach House.

Here's the complete rundown of performers:

Chance the Rapper

Charli XCX

Beach House

Fleet Foxes

Skrillex

Courtney Barnett

Blood Orange (solo)

The Black Madonna

Daniel Caesar

Mount Kimbie

Hundred Waters

Willow Smith

Mitski

Grouper

Sophie

Dirty Projectors

Zola Jesus

Nilufer Yanya

Jenny Hval

Serpentwithfeet

Empress Of

Vagabon

Jay Som

Sandy (Alex G)

Julianna Barwick

Sudan Archives

Amen Dunes

Half Waif

Kelsey Lu

Julie Byrne

Banoffee

Cep (Caroline Polachek)

Lawrence Rothman

HO99O9

Yves Tumor

Mija

Bombino

Saul Williams

Aja Monet

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Knox Fortune

Additional performers and more details about cultural programming will be announced in the coming months.

Arcosanti was designed by the late architect Paolo Soleri. He was the subject of sexual abuse allegations in November 2017, when his daughter Daniela Soleri published an essay on Medium alleging that her father abused her.

FORM organizers released a statement in support of Daniela that December. They also announced plans to add educational and "cause-focused" programming to the 2018 festival, and to donate some proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The 2018 festival will feature talks, panels, and additional events and activities with organizations including ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Campaign, and UN Equator Initiative. Other cultural partners will include Phoenix Art Museum, The Whole Story, Palabra, and the Cosanti Foundation.

Proceeds from the event also will go to Chance the Rapper's nonprofit SocialWorks, which works to empower Chicago-area youth through the arts.

Tickets are on sale now via the FORM website and range from $390 for a one-person, camping pass to $3,500 for a four-person patron package. Originally, non-camping passes were available, but organizers canceled that ticketing option due to security concerns. Still, several add-ons and customizations are available. See more details at the FORM Arcosanti website.

Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version to reflect that non-camping passes are not available for FORM Arcosanti 2018.

