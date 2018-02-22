Here's the 2018 FORM Arcosanti Lineup

The 2018 FORM Arcosanti lineup is here — and it might be the most ambitious one yet.
Curated by Los Angeles band Hundred Waters since 2014, the festival has earned a reputation as a must-attend event for creatives, thanks to its blend of indie and avant-garde artists, intimate vibe, and unique location. Past editions of the event have featured such artists as Solange, Father John Misty, and Thundercat.
FORM will return to Arcosanti, an experimental eco-city located about an hour north of Phoenix, from Friday, May 11, through Sunday, May 13. And the initial music lineup features some major acts, including Chance the Rapper, Charli XCX, and Beach House.
Here's the complete rundown of performers:
Chance the Rapper
Charli XCX
Beach House
Fleet Foxes
Skrillex
Courtney Barnett
Blood Orange (solo)
The Black Madonna
Daniel Caesar
Mount Kimbie
Hundred Waters
Willow Smith
Mitski
Grouper
Sophie
Dirty Projectors
Zola Jesus
Nilufer Yanya
Jenny Hval
Serpentwithfeet
Empress Of
Vagabon
Jay Som
Sandy (Alex G)
Julianna Barwick
Sudan Archives
Amen Dunes
Half Waif
Kelsey Lu
Julie Byrne
Banoffee
Cep (Caroline Polachek)
Lawrence Rothman
HO99O9
Yves Tumor
Mija
Bombino
Saul Williams
Aja Monet
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
Knox Fortune
Additional performers and more details about cultural programming will be announced in the coming months.
Arcosanti was designed by the late architect Paolo Soleri. He was the subject of sexual abuse allegations in November 2017, when his daughter Daniela Soleri published an essay on Medium alleging that her father abused her.
FORM organizers released a statement in support of Daniela that December. They also announced plans to add educational and "cause-focused" programming to the 2018 festival, and to donate some proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The 2018 festival will feature talks, panels, and additional events and activities with organizations including ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Campaign, and UN Equator Initiative. Other cultural partners will include Phoenix Art Museum, The Whole Story, Palabra, and the Cosanti Foundation.
Proceeds from the event also will go to Chance the Rapper's nonprofit SocialWorks, which works to empower Chicago-area youth through the arts.
Tickets are on sale now via the FORM website and range from $390 for a one-person, camping pass to $3,500 for a four-person patron package. Originally, non-camping passes were available, but organizers canceled that ticketing option due to security concerns. Still, several add-ons and customizations are available. See more details at the FORM Arcosanti website.
Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version to reflect that non-camping passes are not available for FORM Arcosanti 2018.
