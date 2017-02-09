FORM Arcosanti Announces Lineup, and It's a Doozy
Solange
Timothy Norris
FORM Arcosanti announced its lineup today, and it's the most diverse lineup the festival has offered in its brief history.
The fourth iteration of the festival, which takes place at Arcosanti May 12-14, will feature R&B songstress Solange, EDM prince Skrillex, hipster black metal band Deafheaven, pop songwriter
It seems like it will be a phenomenal experience for any self-respecting music lover.
Unfortunately, not everyone who wants to will be able to attend.
Space at Arcosanti is limited, and FORM can only accept 1,500 attendees. In lieu of a lottery, the festival has attendees fill out a brief application, including a link to a website or artistic work, and to answer the question, "What inspires you?" A select group would receive an invitation to pay $389 for the weekend, which includes camping. You can skip the application process and guarantee admission by forking over $1150 for a "Patron Package," a VIP-like package that includes luxury tents, meals, and more.
This is the first year there is a cost to attend the festival. Previous years were free.
We had an interesting experience at last year's event, and we have a lot of thoughts on whether curating the audience of a music festival is a good idea.
But for now, scope the lineup and just try and tell us you aren't a little bit interested.
Solange
James Blake (solo)
Father John Misty
Future Islands
Skrillex
Deafheaven
Tycho
Kelela
Mitski
Chelsea Wolfe
Thundercat
Omar Souleyman
The Haxan Cloak
Hundred Waters
Moses Sumney
Noname
Survive
Vieux Farka Toure
Health
How To Dress Well
King
Weyes Blood
Timbre Timbre
Bing & Ruth
Kelsey Lu
Mount Eerie
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
The Hotelier
Shamir
Huerco S
Julie Byrne
Deradoorian
1800 Dinosaur
FORM Arcosanti
