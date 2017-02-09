FORM Arcosanti Announces Lineup, and It's a Doozy

Solange Timothy Norris

FORM Arcosanti announced its lineup today, and it's the most diverse lineup the festival has offered in its brief history.

The fourth iteration of the festival, which takes place at Arcosanti May 12-14, will feature R&B songstress Solange, EDM prince Skrillex, hipster black metal band Deafheaven, pop songwriter Mitski , and 29 other artists representing a diverse array of genres.

It seems like it will be a phenomenal experience for any self-respecting music lover.

Unfortunately, not everyone who wants to will be able to attend.

Space at Arcosanti is limited, and FORM can only accept 1,500 attendees. In lieu of a lottery, the festival has attendees fill out a brief application, including a link to a website or artistic work, and to answer the question, "What inspires you?" A select group would receive an invitation to pay $389 for the weekend, which includes camping. You can skip the application process and guarantee admission by forking over $1150 for a "Patron Package," a VIP-like package that includes luxury tents, meals, and more.

This is the first year there is a cost to attend the festival. Previous years were free.

We had an interesting experience at last year's event, and we have a lot of thoughts on whether curating the audience of a music festival is a good idea.

But for now, scope the lineup and just try and tell us you aren't a little bit interested.

Solange

James Blake (solo)

Father John Misty

Future Islands

Skrillex

Deafheaven

Tycho

Kelela

Mitski

Chelsea Wolfe

Thundercat

Omar Souleyman

The Haxan Cloak

Hundred Waters

Moses Sumney

Noname

Survive

Vieux Farka Toure

Health

How To Dress Well

King

Weyes Blood

Timbre Timbre

Bing & Ruth

Kelsey Lu

Mount Eerie

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

The Hotelier

Shamir

Huerco S

Julie Byrne

Deradoorian

1800 Dinosaur