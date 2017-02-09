menu

FORM Arcosanti Announces Lineup, and It's a Doozy


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

FORM Arcosanti Announces Lineup, and It's a Doozy

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.
By David Accomazzo
Solange
Solange
Timothy Norris
A A

FORM Arcosanti announced its lineup today, and it's the most diverse lineup the festival has offered in its brief history.

The fourth iteration of the festival, which takes place at Arcosanti May 12-14, will feature R&B songstress Solange, EDM prince Skrillex, hipster black metal band Deafheaven, pop songwriter Mitski, and 29 other artists representing a diverse array of genres.

It seems like it will be a phenomenal experience for any self-respecting music lover.

Related Stories

Unfortunately, not everyone who wants to will be able to attend.

Space at Arcosanti is limited, and FORM can only accept 1,500 attendees. In lieu of a lottery, the festival has attendees fill out a brief application, including a link to a website or artistic work, and to answer the question, "What inspires you?" A select group would receive an invitation to pay $389 for the weekend, which includes camping. You can skip the application process and guarantee admission by forking over $1150 for a "Patron Package," a VIP-like package that includes luxury tents, meals, and more.

This is the first year there is a cost to attend the festival. Previous years were free.

We had an interesting experience at last year's event, and we have a lot of thoughts on whether curating the audience of a music festival is a good idea.

But for now, scope the lineup and just try and tell us you aren't a little bit interested.

Solange
James Blake (solo)
Father John Misty
Future Islands
Skrillex
Deafheaven
Tycho
Kelela
Mitski
Chelsea Wolfe
Thundercat
Omar Souleyman
The Haxan Cloak
Hundred Waters
Moses Sumney
Noname
Survive
Vieux Farka Toure
Health
How To Dress Well
King
Weyes Blood
Timbre Timbre
Bing & Ruth
Kelsey Lu
Mount Eerie
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
The Hotelier
Shamir
Huerco S
Julie Byrne
Deradoorian
1800 Dinosaur

FORM Arcosanti Announces Lineup, and It's a Doozy
FORM Arcosanti
David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >