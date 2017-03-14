G-Eazy Talks About His OGs and Dream Collaborations

Gerald Gillum (a.k.a. G-Eazy). Bobby Bruderle

If you’ve listened to pop or rap radio in the last year, you’ve heard G-Eazy.

Even though it dropped in 2015, G-Eazy’s album When It’s Dark Out is still making an impression on the radio. Its longevity and continued relevance is due, in part, to two killer singles. There’s the smooth as Velveeta “Some Kind of Drug,” a swooning jam that’s like a bath bomb for blunted lovers, and his

team-up with singer Bebe Rexha on “Me, Myself, and I.”

We got a chance to talk to the rapper and slicked-back style icon as he continued his victory lap around America. G-Eazy gave us a taste of his future plans and talked about his heroes, keeping it short and sweet.

New Times: You had a pretty big year in 2016. What were some of your biggest personal highlights?

G-Eazy: The success of my album and “Me, Myself & I.” Buying my house and buying my mom a house — 2016 was really good to me.

What was it like being a performer at Coachella last year?

It was an absolute honor. I can’t wait to be back. Hopefully headlining

next time! We’ll see.

When you were at Coachella, was there anybody there that you were really excited to meet or to

see them perform?

I’ve always been, and always will be, a big fan of music. So seeing all the artists there inspired me. But

seeing Lil Wayne and bringing him out during my set and sharing that stage with him was legendary.

How does it feel that singles you released last year still have such staying power? I can’t turn on the

radio without hearing “Some Kind of Drug” or “Me, Myself and I ” every 10 minutes.

It feels good, for sure, but I’m anxious to get new music out there!

You’ve been touring for awhile. Seeing other acts do their thing onstage, have you been inspired

to up your game as a performer? Have you been picking up new tricks as a live performer?

Of course! I’ll always be a student of the game. Every time I watch another artist

perform, I’m studying them and trying to learn something new.

Growing up in the Bay Area and being exposed to legends like Too $hort and E-40, how have they influenced you as an artist?

They’ve influenced everything. My whole entire childhood, all the way up till now. I still talk to 40 and $hort regularly, and they give game . Those are my OGs.

What have you got cookin’ for the near future?

I’ve been locked in the studio since the top of the year. I’m still doing shows, but right now my main focus is getting this new album done.

Who would be your dream collaborator, if you could work with anyone in the industry?

Probably Ye [Kanye West] or Drake. Their track records speak for themselves — they don’t miss. It would be inspiring to see their process and watch them work.

And finally: What’s the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to you on tour?

Every night on tour gets weird, but I love it! That’s why I’m in this business.

G-Eazy headlines the Pot of Gold Music Festival on Friday, March 17, at Rawhide in Chandler.

