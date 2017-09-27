The Game of Thrones Concert Is Coming Back to Arizona

Winter is returning to Phoenix.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi is touring Europe and North America in 2018, with a stop at Glendale's Gila River Arena on Wednesday, September 12.

The composer made the announcement live on Game of Thrones' Facebook page. It comes just weeks after the HBO original program ended its record-breaking seventh season with a fiery cliffhanger.

Based on the series of fantasy novels "A Song of Ice and Fire" by George RR Martin, the award-winning TV show's final season is scheduled to air in 2019.

As spectators of the battle for the Iron Throne may recall, HBO and Live Nation brought Djawadi to downtown Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena in late March before the seventh season of Game of Thrones premiered.

“Of course, there are things on the soundtracks that I can do in the studio that I can’t do in a live setting,” the musician told Phoenix New Times before that concert. “I actually re-created new arrangements for the tour that are not on the soundtrack. I hope people will be excited to hear some new pieces. It’s the same material that fans are familiar with, but in a new form.”

According to a press release, those who attend the upcoming concert can expect something a little different from what they saw a few months ago:

“The tour … will continue to use innovative music tour production and video technology that will re-create the various realms found throughout Westeros and Essos as well as showcase footage from the show, in addition to new imagery created exclusively for the upcoming 45 tour dates.”

Tickets for next year’s Glendale performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 29, through Ticketmaster. Admission ranges from $34.75 to $94.75.

HBO’s presale launched yesterday and will continue through 10 p.m. Thursday, September 28. For more information, visit Live Nation's website.

