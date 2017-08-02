Without George Clinton, What Would Modern Rap Sound Like?

EXPAND George Clinton is due at Marquee Theatre on August 7. Melissa Fossum

Maybe the reason why old dogs can’t learn new tricks is because they’re too busy teaching young pups what they know.

Consider George Clinton, the original Atomic Dog. The ringleader of the Parliament Funkadelic circus, funk’s greatest space case hasn’t released a new album in years. And yet his work continues to echo loudly across modern music. Listening to rap and funk in 2017, it’s hard not to hear Clinton’s influence.

Even if you’ve never listened to a P-Funk track, chances are good you’ve heard the group’s work on rap radio. When Clinton’s Parliament and Funkadelic (a woolier, rockier sister act) released a string of now-classic albums in the 1970s, they weren’t just dropping a stellar run of amazing cosmic funk music — they were dropping the building blocks for a new genre of music. Aside from James Brown, it’s hard to imagine any other artist who’s been as consistently and widely sampled by rap artists as Clinton.