Glen Campbell Dead at 81

Glen Campbell has died. Maria Vassett

Legendary country music star and former Arizona resident Glen Campbell died on Tuesday, August 8, in Nashville. The 81-year-old musician who sang "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" and "Rhinestone Cowboy" had battled Alzheimer's disease since 2011.

Campbell's family shared the news in a statement on the late artist's website. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," the statement reads, in part.

The Arkansas-born musician, actor, and TV host's storied career spanned six decades.