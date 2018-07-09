Good Charlotte Are Coming To The Van Buren

EXPAND The five guys of Good Charlotte. Justin Coit

Get ready to throw all your hands up, boys and girls: Good Charlotte is coming to town.

The Madden brothers (along with longtime Good Charlotte cohorts Billy Martin, Dean Butterworth, and Paul Thomas) are gearing up to go on tour in support of their upcoming album. Set to drop on September 14, Generation Rx is the band's follow-up to 2016's Youth Authority. It's the pop-punk outfit's seventh studio album.

Kicking off in Mexico City on October 12, the tour is slated to pass through Arizona on Friday, November 23, at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 13, via Good Charlotte's site. For fans who want to go the extra mile and help keep the Madden brothers living lifestyles of the rich and famous, Good Charlotte FAM/VIP tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 10.

