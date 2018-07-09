 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus

Good Charlotte Are Coming To The Van Buren

Ashley Naftule | July 9, 2018 | 3:25pm
AA
The five guys of Good Charlotte.EXPAND
The five guys of Good Charlotte.
Justin Coit

Get ready to throw all your hands up, boys and girls: Good Charlotte is coming to town.

The Madden brothers (along with longtime Good Charlotte cohorts Billy Martin, Dean Butterworth, and Paul Thomas) are gearing up to go on tour in support of their upcoming album. Set to drop on September 14, Generation Rx is the band's follow-up to 2016's Youth Authority. It's the pop-punk outfit's seventh studio album.

Kicking off in Mexico City on October 12, the tour is slated to pass through Arizona on Friday, November 23, at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 13, via Good Charlotte's site. For fans who want to go the extra mile and help keep the Madden brothers living lifestyles of the rich and famous, Good Charlotte FAM/VIP tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 10.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >