Say Goodbye to Gringo Star Street Bar in Tempe

The party is apparently over at Gringo Star in Tempe.

Say adios to Gringo Star Street Bar in Tempe, as the Mill Avenue nightspot is apparently closing its doors for good.

A post to the bar’s Facebook page on Friday, January 19, announced the closure and thanked patrons for their business.

“It’s been real and it’s been fun but now it’s time to go. We know many of you have had some of your wildest nights at our lovely bar and we are glad we were able to be part of it,” the post stated. “It’s been a great ride! Peace out.”