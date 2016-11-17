menu

Hannibal Buress to DJ at Cobra Arcade Bar on Thanksgiving Eve


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hannibal Buress to DJ at Cobra Arcade Bar on Thanksgiving Eve

Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 2:38 p.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Hannibal Buress: stand-up comedian, actor, and occasional DJ.EXPAND
Hannibal Buress: stand-up comedian, actor, and occasional DJ.
Courtesy of Comedy Central
A A

Hannibal Buress is one multi-talented cat.

As we’re sure you’re aware – especially if you watch a lot of Comedy Central and Adult Swim – the dude’s a hilarious standup comic and actor who’s starred in a few of his own specials and appeared on such shows as Broad City, Childrens Hospital, and The Eric Andre Show. In years past, Buress has been a writer, including working on 30 Rock, and a television producer to boot.

Related Stories

Oh yeah, he also gets behind the record decks now and again, performing under the moniker of DJ Burger Feet. No joke.

You can see Buress in action as a DJ on Wednesday, November 23, when he’ll perform at Cobra Arcade Bar during the Thanksgiving Eve party Turkey Tits.

Buress typically does the DJ thing at after-parties following his comedy gigs. As such, he’ll be performing at Stand Up Live earlier in the evening before heading over to Cobra. He’ll be joined by frequent collaborator and electronic/indie producer DJ Tony Trimm and local turntablist Tricky T.

The party starts at 9 p.m. and will also feature live art by Dumperfoo and Robert Gentile. Admission is free.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Cobra Arcade Bar
More Info
More Info

801 N. 2nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

cobraarcadebar.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >