Hannibal Buress to DJ at Cobra Arcade Bar on Thanksgiving Eve
|
Hannibal Buress: stand-up comedian, actor, and occasional DJ.
Courtesy of Comedy Central
Hannibal Buress is one multi-talented cat.
As we’re sure you’re aware – especially if you watch a lot of Comedy Central and Adult Swim – the dude’s a hilarious standup comic and actor who’s starred in a few of his own specials and appeared on such shows as Broad City, Childrens Hospital, and The Eric Andre Show. In years past, Buress has been a writer, including working on 30 Rock, and a television producer to boot.
Oh yeah, he also gets behind the record decks now and again, performing under the moniker of DJ Burger Feet. No joke.
You can see Buress in action as a DJ on Wednesday, November 23, when he’ll perform at Cobra Arcade Bar during the Thanksgiving Eve party Turkey Tits.
Buress typically does the DJ thing at after-parties following his comedy gigs. As such, he’ll be performing at Stand Up Live earlier in the evening before heading over to Cobra. He’ll be joined by frequent collaborator and electronic/indie producer DJ Tony Trimm and local turntablist Tricky T.
The party starts at 9 p.m. and will also feature live art by Dumperfoo and Robert Gentile. Admission is free.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
801 N. 2nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Arizona Hip-Hop Festival
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 11:00am
-
Journey
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 8:00pm
-
Adele
TicketsMon., Nov. 21, 7:30pm
-
1964: Beatles Tribute
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!