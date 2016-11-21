Here Are The Deals You Can Find at Phoenix Record Stores On Black Friday
|
Multimedia madness at Zia's many locations
Courtesy of Zia Records
The annual retail clusterfuck known as Black Friday immediately conjures up images of people in pajamas waiting in long-ass lines for giant flat screen TV’s and the latest must-have kids’ toys. Don’t worry, music shoppers, you don’t have to battle the masses at the big box stores when it comes to filling those aural needs, be it grabbing holiday gifts for your favorite peeps, or making your own collection a little fatter. Local record stores have your back, with things like extended hours, special discounts, and Record Store Day exclusives.
Here’s an alphabetical round-up of some of the happenings at Valley record stores to whet your appetite for vinyl, videos, and all the multimedia goodies that jack up your heart rate.
|
Records and collectibles in downtown Mesa
Courtesy of Asylum Records
Asylum Records
108 West Main Street, in Mesa
This downtown Mesa store is participating in the big shopping day by having a variety of Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases, along with a storewide sale. This spot is loaded with records, as well as other media like CDs and DVDs. You can also get posters, stickers, and action figures. They also have a large collection of swords, knives, and other times that those into the fantasy genre may like to collect.
|
Double Nickels in Tempe includes multiple vendors.
Courtesy of Double Nickels Collective
Double Nickels Collective
45 West Southern Avenue, in Tempe
Keeping things nice and simple, this Tempe store will have a few of the Record Store Day Black Friday exclusives, along with storewide sales.
|
Find this sign to find vinyl treasures
Courtesy of The 'In' Groove
The ‘In’ Groove
3406 East Thomas Road, in Phoenix
The doors open at 9 a.m., and the team at this record shop is real excited about Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases. They have ordered multiple copies of each exclusive item. In addition to that, they’re having a pretty zesty sale. Get records that are normally $1 for $0.25. CDs will be 25 percent off. Used records and used equipment is 15 percent off, while new stuff, like non-Record Store Day vinyl, equipment, and accessories, are 10 percent off.
|
West side shop, the Record Room
John Rose
The Record Room
2601 W. Dunlap Ave. #21
Stop by this West Side vinyl haven from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday and all weekend for their First Annual Black Friday Free Record Day event. In addition to having a slew of the exclusive Record Store Day releases, there will be a huge section of free records. Spend $10 on anything in the store and get 20 free records. Additionally, new and used records in the store will be marked down, featuring 10 percent off new products, including vinyl, turntables, and t-shirts. Used stuff sees a 20 percent discount.Next Page
