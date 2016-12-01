Here's the Schedule for the 2017 McDowell Mountain Music Festival
|
Beats Antique performed at McDowell Mountain Music Festival in 2015.
Melissa Fossum
The McDowell Mountain Music Festival has announced which bands will play what days for the 2017 festival. In essence, you can start planning your festival experience now.
The festival announced its lineup in early November.
You can essentially break the schedule into broad genres. Friday, March 3, is the indie rock day, with The Shins, Grouplove, Bob Moses, and the Record Company. Saturday, March 4, is the electronic music day, with Flume, Chromeo, DJ Mustard, and more. Sunday, March 5, is the jam band day, with Gov't Mule, Lettuce, Railroad Earth, and Whiskey Myers.
Both three-day passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. Three-day general admission tickets are $85 with fees, while three-day VIP passes are $505. Single-day VIP tickets are currently $175, while single-day general admission tickets are $50. Visit McDowell Mountain Music Festival's website for to purchase tickets.
Friday, March 3
The Shins
Grouplove
Bob Moses
The Record Company
Saturday, March 4
Flume
Chromeo
Emancipator Ensemble
DJ Mustard
Hayley Kiyoko
Sunsquabi
Turkuaz
Sunday, March 5
Gov't Mule
Lettuce
Railroad Earth
Whiskey Myers
Related Location
1134 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
