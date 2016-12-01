menu

Here's the Schedule for the 2017 McDowell Mountain Music Festival

The Six Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's the Schedule for the 2017 McDowell Mountain Music Festival

Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 8:54 a.m.
By Phoenix New Times
Beats Antique performed at McDowell Mountain Music Festival in 2015.
Beats Antique performed at McDowell Mountain Music Festival in 2015.
Melissa Fossum
A A

The McDowell Mountain Music Festival has announced which bands will play what days for the 2017 festival. In essence, you can start planning your festival experience now.

The festival announced its lineup in early November.

Related Stories

You can essentially break the schedule into broad genres. Friday, March 3, is the indie rock day, with The Shins, Grouplove, Bob Moses, and the Record Company. Saturday, March 4, is the electronic music day, with Flume, Chromeo, DJ Mustard, and more. Sunday, March 5, is the jam band day, with Gov't Mule, Lettuce, Railroad Earth, and Whiskey Myers.

Both three-day passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. Three-day general admission tickets are $85 with fees, while three-day VIP passes are $505. Single-day VIP tickets are currently $175, while single-day general admission tickets are $50. Visit McDowell Mountain Music Festival's website for to purchase tickets.

Friday, March 3
The Shins
Grouplove
Bob Moses
The Record Company

Saturday, March 4
Flume
Chromeo
Emancipator Ensemble
DJ Mustard
Hayley Kiyoko
Sunsquabi
Turkuaz

Sunday, March 5
Gov't Mule
Lettuce
Railroad Earth
Whiskey Myers

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Margaret T. Hance Park
More Info
More Info

1134 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-534-2406

www.phoenix.gov

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >