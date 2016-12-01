Here's the Schedule for the 2017 McDowell Mountain Music Festival

Beats Antique performed at McDowell Mountain Music Festival in 2015. Melissa Fossum

The McDowell Mountain Music Festival has announced which bands will play what days for the 2017 festival. In essence, you can start planning your festival experience now.

The festival announced its lineup in early November.

You can essentially break the schedule into broad genres. Friday, March 3, is the indie rock day, with The Shins, Grouplove, Bob Moses, and the Record Company. Saturday, March 4, is the electronic music day, with Flume, Chromeo, DJ Mustard, and more. Sunday, March 5, is the jam band day, with Gov't Mule, Lettuce, Railroad Earth, and Whiskey Myers.

Both three-day passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. Three-day general admission tickets are $85 with fees, while three-day VIP passes are $505. Single-day VIP tickets are currently $175, while single-day general admission tickets are $50. Visit McDowell Mountain Music Festival's website for to purchase tickets.

Friday, March 3

The Shins

Grouplove

Bob Moses

The Record Company

Saturday, March 4

Flume

Chromeo

Emancipator Ensemble

DJ Mustard

Hayley Kiyoko

Sunsquabi

Turkuaz

Sunday, March 5

Gov't Mule

Lettuce

Railroad Earth

Whiskey Myers