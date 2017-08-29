Here's What You Need to See at HOCO Fest 2017

EXPAND Marshstepper is one of JS Aurelius' several projects coming to HOCO Fest. Jane Pain

Tucson’s HOCO Fest returns for its 12th year with a five-day lineup of music, art, and assorted entertainment running Wednesday, August 30, through Sunday, September 3. While most of the festivities are centered at the historic Hotel Congress (which the event’s named for), shopping events, yoga, and other programming will spill into the heart of downtown.

There’s a lot to do and plenty to see. So we’ve rounded up some of what we’re looking forward to at this year’s extensive celebration of Tucson culture.

Live Music

The soul of this event has always centered on music, and this year’s lineup promises a wide variety of genres and artists from all over, as well as local favorites. Headliners include Thundercat, John Maus (with full band), Frankie Cosmos, La Luz, Cherry Glazzer, Gaika, Lee Fields and the Expressions, and more.