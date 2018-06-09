Hot Jazz Can Cool You Down This Summer



In Phoenix New Times' 2018 Summer Guide, we're giving you plenty of ways to stay cool for the next several months in metro Phoenix, from jazz and cocktails to spa treatments and frozen delights.

Staying cool is paramount this season, and there’s nothing cooler than a little jazz music. Can’t get away from the heat? Try ignoring it, focusing instead on the polyrhythms, brass, and saxophones of something written by John Coltrane or sung by Blaise Lantana.

The Nash at 110 East Roosevelt Street is the Valley’s jazz titan. Established in April 2012, the popular Roosevelt Row nightclub features nightly programming from soloists, ensembles, and the occasional big band. Owned by the nonprofit Jazz in Arizona, The Nash’s profits are used to promote and preserve live music; its employees are volunteers who are there to promote the art of jazz.