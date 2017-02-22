How Migos Took Over Hip-Hop
|
The album cover for Culture doesn't hurt the cause.
Migos
The latest album by “better than the Beatles” rap trio Migos is called Culture. Considering the album’s reception since its release, the title doubles as prophecy: Migos ARE culture right now. You can’t listen to rap radio for more than 15 minutes without hearing “Bad and Boujee” crawl out of your speakers.
That single has conjured up countless “raindrop/drop top” memes, been declared the ultimate sex jam, and even inspired a deeply embarrassing conversation about the state of indie rock music in 2017. But that isn’t the only thing making Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff
They guest-starred as themselves in Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed TV show Atlanta, made music videos that married Game of Thrones wildling style with trap-rap flossing, and rocketed to the top of the rap album charts. They’ve also attracted their fair share of controversy, thanks to a recent Rolling Stone profile that documented their homophobic reactions to iLoveMakonnen coming out of the closet and also described an ambiguous physical altercation between Migos frontman Quavo and a woman.
One of the things that
Their strength in numbers also helps make their triplet rap flow even more dizzying to follow. Listening to Migos tracks is like trying to untangle dense and colorful knots of language; keeping up with them is part of the fun.
Rap groups haven’t had much time to shine since their glory day in the late ’
That’s what makes listening to modern rap groups like Migos, Rae Sremmurd, and Run the Jewels so interesting. They
And on Culture, the Migos boys shine pretty hard. Not only is it a rare rap group album, it’s also a modern radio rap album that holds up from front to back — an even bigger rarity these days. It’s not filler-free, but it’s packed with enough killer tracks (that aren’t the singles) to justify multiple listens. And while it doesn’t contain the lyrical depths of a Kendrick Lamar cut (or anything off that new Tribe Called Quest LP), it’s got more than enough hilarious
Migos will be performing on Sunday, February 26, at Celebrity Theatre.
