Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour is coming to The Van Buren in February.
Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour is coming to The Van Buren in February.
Kelly Christine Sutton

Kacey Musgraves Is Coming to The Van Buren; Tickets Are on Sale This Week

Ashley Naftule | July 17, 2018 | 8:27am
You can have your space, cowboy. Stay up on your high horse. The rest of us will be following our arrow to The Van Buren to see Kacey Musgraves do her thing.

The critical darling and alternative country star announced that she'll be kicking off a headlining tour next year. Musgraves had been touring as an opener for Harry Styles earlier this year; now that she's popular enough to be Nashville's Wonder Woman, she's the star of her own show. The Oh, What a World Tour will kick off on January 9 in Indianapolis. Musgraves will be swinging by The Van Buren on Wednesday, February 13. Indie rock up-and-comers Soccer Mommy will be opening the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, via Ticketweb. Ticket prices start at $37.50. There's also a Golden Ticket VIP option for $112.50 that includes a standing room ticket, a meet and greet with Kacey, and one exclusive, autographed merchandise item. For folks who can't wait until Friday, presale tickets will be available through Spotify, the radio, and Stateside throughout the week:

Artist presale: Now through 10 p.m. Thursday
VIP presale: Now through 10 p.m. Thursday
Spotify presale: 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday
Do Media presale: 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday
Stateside presale: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday
Radio presale: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday 

