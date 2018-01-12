Injury Reserve Announce First Headlining Tour

Stepa J. Groggs, Ritchie With a T, and Parker Corey are coming back to Phoenix.

The Tempe-formed rap trio Injury Reserve announced their first U.S.-Canadian headlining tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Toronto on February 25. Openers have yet to be announced for the 17-stop run.

FIRST HEADLINE TOUR THIS SPRING. TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY. SEE YOU AT YOUR LOCAL ARENA. pic.twitter.com/fLj1WNKTGF

Injury Reserve's tour will be "a traveling party/art installation," according to the tour poster shared on the group's Twitter.

The trio is touring in support of their latest EP, Drive It Like It's Stolen, which was released on September 29, 2017, and features singles " North Pole," "See You Sweat," and "Boom x3."

However, Injury Reserve may be sporting even newer music during upcoming shows.

On Twitter last week, they announced a new album that's due later this year.

Injury Reserve's hometown show at Crescent Ballroom will be the last stop on the spring tour. It's scheduled for March 31. This will be their first major appearance in Phoenix since Goldrush Music Festival in November 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12. Full details are available on Injury Reserve's Injury Reserve's Facebook page.

If you can't wait to see Injury Reserve, they'll be headlining Secretfest, an intimate show hosted by Amp ASU at the Secret Garden on ASU's Tempe Campus on Saturday, January 13.

The festival will also include performances from local acts Inner Waves, Pro Teens, and The Color 8.

The free event will start at 5 p.m. It's open to the public.



