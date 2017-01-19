menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Iron Maiden To Play Phoenix Concert in June

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10:11 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Iron Maiden hasn't played a Phoenix concert since 2012.EXPAND
Iron Maiden hasn't played a Phoenix concert since 2012.
By Swicher, modified by Metalheart/CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
A A

This is that time of year when we get a sense of the major arena tours that will come through town. And now, we get Iron Maiden.

Related Stories

The British heavy metal legends will play Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 28.

“We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour," bassist Steve Harris said in a press release. "We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn’t have time to cover them properly, and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible."

The tour is an extension of the group's tour for its 2015 album, The Book of Souls, which the band says is its most successful release ever. The tour promises all the Maiden-y goodness fans expect, including plenty of Eddie appearances (the band's mascot) and elaborate stage sets.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Talking Stick Resort Arena
More Info
More Info

201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-379-2000

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >