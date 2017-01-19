Iron Maiden To Play Phoenix Concert in June

This is that time of year when we get a sense of the major arena tours that will come through town. And now, we get Iron Maiden.

The British heavy metal legends will play Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 28.

“We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour," bassist Steve Harris said in a press release. "We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn’t have time to cover them properly, and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible."

The tour is an extension of the group's tour for its 2015 album, The Book of Souls, which the band says is its most successful release ever. The tour promises all the Maiden-y goodness fans expect, including plenty of Eddie appearances (the band's mascot) and elaborate stage sets.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

