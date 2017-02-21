J. Cole Is Coming to Phoenix in July
The rapper behind "Work Out" is coming to Phoenix.
Few artists attract as much praise and derision as J. Cole.
Now, Phoenix fans will get to judge for themselves just how worthy the rapper is of all that attention.
J. Cole announced his 4 Your Eyez Only tour today, which will include a stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 6.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.
J. Cole's fourth album, 4 Your Eyez Only, came out in December and is already certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
The rapper also inadvertently launched a pretty excellent meme with his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive, which carries the distinction of being the only hip-hop album to go platinum without featuring any other rapper. You can find the phrase "J. Cole went platinum with no features" plastered all over the internet with varying degrees of relevancy to the actual music.
