Jack White Announces First-Ever Solo Show in Phoenix

Adding to his headlining gig at this year's Governors Ball, Jack White has announced an extensive American and European tour. It includes his first solo show in the Valley at Comerica Theatre on Wednesday, August 22.

White's 32-stop tour is in support of his forthcoming third studio album, Boarding House Reach, due out on March 23. He released two songs from the album on January 10, "Connected by Love" and "Respect Commander."