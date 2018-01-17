Jack White Announces First-Ever Solo Show in Phoenix

Adding to his headlining gig at this year's Governors Ball, Jack White has announced an extensive American and European tour. It includes his first solo show in the Valley at Comerica Theatre on Wednesday, August 22.
White's 32-stop tour is in support of his forthcoming third studio album, Boarding House Reach, due out on March 23. He released two songs from the album on January 10, "Connected by Love" and "Respect Commander."
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, January 26. However, Third Man Records Vault members will have access to an exclusive presale starting on Monday, January 22. Members will also have the opportunity to buy a limited-edition version of the album when it's released.
Beyond the U.S. and Canada, White is also scheduled to perform in Amsterdam, Paris, and London.
If stats from his last tour are indicative of what to expect this summer, then fans of White's other groups —The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather — can look forward to solo covers of older music from his catalog.
More information and other dates can be found at Jack White's website.
