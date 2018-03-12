Jay-Z and Beyonce Are Coming to Arizona

Beyonce and Jay-Z are coming to Arizona.
After a couple false starts, the hip-hop and R&B power couple officially announced dates for the joint OTR II Tour, which kicks off on June 6 with 15 dates abroad, followed by 21 in North America. That includes a concert at Glendale's University of Phoenix Stadium on Wednesday, September 19.
As the tour name's numerals suggest, it's a follow-up to the pair's 2014 On The Run Tour, which resulted in an HBO special and swirling rumors that the couple's marriage might not be picture perfect.
Beyonce and Jay-Z went on to release deeply personal records — Lemonade and 4:44, respectively — that explored the ups and downs of their relationship. Things appear to have taken a turn for the better. And soon, they'll take the show on the road.
Presale tickets will be available for Beyhive members, TIDAL subscribers, and Citi cardholders starting March 14. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 19 via Live Nation. Prices will range from $20 to $320.
Here's a complete rundown of Jay and Bey's upcoming North American dates:
July 25 - Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 - Washington, DC at FedEx Field
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 - E. Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 - Boston, MA at Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 - Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL at Soldier Field
Aug. 13 - Detroit, MI at Ford Field
Aug. 18 - Buffalo, NY at New Era Field
Aug. 23 - Nashville, TN at Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 - Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 - Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 - Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 - Phoenix, AZ at University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA at Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 - San Diego, CA at SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC at BC Place
