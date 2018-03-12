Jay-Z and Beyonce Are Coming to Arizona

Beyonce and Jay-Z are coming to Arizona.

After a couple false starts, the hip-hop and R&B power couple officially announced dates for the joint OTR II Tour, which kicks off on June 6 with 15 dates abroad, followed by 21 in North America. That includes a concert at Glendale's University of Phoenix Stadium on Wednesday, September 19.

As the tour name's numerals suggest, it's a follow-up to the pair's 2014 On The Run Tour, which resulted in an HBO special and swirling rumors that the couple's marriage might not be picture perfect.