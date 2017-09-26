Expect a Transformative Experience When JJCnV Drop Mono or Mono in Tempe

Early on, Phoenix punk band JJCnV had to succumb to “the man.”

When they formed around 2005, the trio were called Janis Joplin Crap N Vomit, but they were served a cease-and-desist letter by the Joplin estate.

Without skipping a beat, they simply abbreviated the name to JJCnV and let fans decide what they thought it meant (“Juggling Juicy Coconuts Never Vexes,” or “Just Jungle Curry, No Vitamins,” were among the favorites in our 2008 profile of the band).

