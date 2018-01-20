Journey and Def Leppard Are Coming to Phoenix

Twelve years after their first co-headlining tour, Journey and Def Leppard are reuniting for a 58-city, six-month tour that will make its way to the Valley later this year.

Kicking off in late May on the East Coast, the tour's first stop is Connecticut. Working their way through the states, the rock-legends will eventually end their tour in California in October.

The tour is set to headline in Phoenix Friday, September 7, at Talking Stick Resort Arena. We can expect rock classics such as "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages," with a modern twist in an all-new production to the complete sets by both bands.