Journey and Def Leppard Are Coming to Phoenix

Twelve years after their first co-headlining tour, Journey and Def Leppard are reuniting for a 58-city, six-month tour that will make its way to the Valley later this year.
Kicking off in late May on the East Coast, the tour's first stop is Connecticut. Working their way through the states, the rock-legends will eventually end their tour in California in October.
The tour is set to headline in Phoenix Friday, September 7, at Talking Stick Resort Arena. We can expect rock classics such as "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages," with a modern twist in an all-new production to the complete sets by both bands.
"Twelve years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again," says Rick Savage, bassist with Def Leppard, in a press release. "Believe me, this will be even more spectacular."
Ticket will range in price from $44.75 to $174.75. They will be available on Saturday, February 3, through Live Nation's website.
Here's the full rundown on upcoming Journey and Def Leppard tour dates:
May 21 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center**
May 23 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
May 25 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
May 26 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center**
May 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
May 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
Jun 01 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Jun 02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Jun 05 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Jun 06 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Jun 08 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Jun 09 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Jun 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center**
Jun 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jun 15 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Jun 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Jul 01 - Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
Jul 03 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Jul 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Jul 06 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Jul 07 - North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Jul 09 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Jul 11 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Jul 13 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Jul 14 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field**
Jul 16 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Jul 18 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Jul 19 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Jul 21 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Jul 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Jul 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Jul 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
Jul 28 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
Aug 11- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug 13 -Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug 15 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Aug 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Aug 18 - Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Aug 20 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
Aug 22 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Aug 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Aug 25 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Aug 29 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Aug 31 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Sep 01 - Houston, TX Toyota Center**
Sep 05 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sep 07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Sep 21 - San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park
Sep 23 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
Sep 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 26 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sep 28 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sep 29 - Seattle, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
Oct 01 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct 04 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
