Justin Timberlake Is Coming to Phoenix

Justin Timberlake will bring his new look to Phoenix this spring.

The former N*SYNC performer, reviver of sexy, and occasional actor announced that his outdoors-inspired Man of the Woods Tour will make 27 stops across North America in 2018. That includes a show at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 2. Which means you'll have plenty of time to deck yourself out at REI (or not).

Supporting his new album Man of the Woods, slated for release on February 2, Timberlake's tour will follow his return to the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4 in Minneapolis. The Man of the Woods Tour will kick off in Toronto on March 13 and conclude in the artist's hometown of Memphis on May 30.

