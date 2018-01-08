Justin Timberlake Is Coming to Phoenix

Justin Timberlake will bring his new look to Phoenix this spring.
The former N*SYNC performer, reviver of sexy, and occasional actor announced that his outdoors-inspired Man of the Woods Tour will make 27 stops across North America in 2018. That includes a show at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 2. Which means you'll have plenty of time to deck yourself out at REI (or not).
Supporting his new album Man of the Woods, slated for release on February 2, Timberlake's tour will follow his return to the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4 in Minneapolis. The Man of the Woods Tour will kick off in Toronto on March 13 and conclude in the artist's hometown of Memphis on May 30.
"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?" Timberlake says in the trailer for the tour. "I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before: Bring the outside in."
Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 16 via Ticketmaster. Complete details are available on Timberlake's website.
Here's the rundown on Timberlake's announced tour dates:
March 13 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 18 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 25 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 31 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 4 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 24 - San Jose, CA @ SAP CenterApril 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 - Orlando, FL @ Amway CenterMay 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 18 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
May 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 23 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 27 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 30 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
