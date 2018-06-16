 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Justin Timberlake's tour supports his fifth solo album.EXPAND
Justin Timberlake's tour supports his fifth solo album.
Ryan McGinley

Justin Timberlake Is Bringing The Man of the Woods Tour Back to Phoenix

Ashley Naftule | June 16, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Stop crying a river and prepare to get filthy, Phoenix: Justin Timberlake is coming back to town.

The former N Sync frontman, actor, SNL Five-Timers Club member, and solo artist is swinging by the Valley on Thursday, November 29, to bring his The Man of the Woods Tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena. Timberlake recently announced an additional Phoenix date due to the success of the tour, which has taken JT from North America to Europe and the UK. This will be Timberlake's second concert in Phoenix this year: he played Talking Stick on May 2.

The tour is in support of his album of the same name, his fifth solo record to date. While early marketing made it seem like Man of the Woods would be Timberlake's rootsy album, most of Woods is JT mining the same vein of agreeable funky-pop he's been dishing out since Justified (though he does get his country on with the Chris Stapleton collab "Say Something").

Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 18, at 10 a.m. via Livenation and the Talking Stick Resort Arena Box Office. Ticket. Prices will range from $45 to $225.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >