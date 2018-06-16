Justin Timberlake Is Bringing The Man of the Woods Tour Back to Phoenix

Stop crying a river and prepare to get filthy, Phoenix: Justin Timberlake is coming back to town.

The former N Sync frontman, actor, SNL Five-Timers Club member, and solo artist is swinging by the Valley on Thursday, November 29, to bring his The Man of the Woods Tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena. Timberlake recently announced an additional Phoenix date due to the success of the tour, which has taken JT from North America to Europe and the UK. This will be Timberlake's second concert in Phoenix this year: he played Talking Stick on May 2.

The tour is in support of his album of the same name, his fifth solo record to date. While early marketing made it seem like Man of the Woods would be Timberlake's rootsy album, most of Woods is JT mining the same vein of agreeable funky-pop he's been dishing out since Justified (though he does get his country on with the Chris Stapleton collab "Say Something").