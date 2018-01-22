Kendrick Lamar and SZA Are Coming to Phoenix

Powerhouse hip-hop and R&B record label Top Dawg Entertainment has announced a summer 2018 tour spotlighting its megawatt roster of artists, including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q.
The Championship Tour will kick off in May 2018 in Vancouver and stop in 29 cities. That includes a concert at Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion on Monday, May 14.
In addition to the aforementioned top-billed trio, the lineup will feature Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker And it sounds like more TDE artists will be added soon.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26, via Live Nation. Pricing will range from $35 to $125. A presale for American Express cardholders will open on Thursday, January 25.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Here's a look at all the dates announced for the Championship Tour.
May 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 5 - Seattle, WA White @ River Amphitheatre
May 6 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 8 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 13 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 17 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
May 18 - Austin, TX @Austin360 Amphitheater
May 19 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
May 22 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 23 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
May 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 27 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 1 - Bristow, VA (DC) @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 2 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 3 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 5 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 7 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
June 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
June 9 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 12 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 13 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!