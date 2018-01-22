Kendrick Lamar and SZA Are Coming to Phoenix

Powerhouse hip-hop and R&B record label Top Dawg Entertainment has announced a summer 2018 tour spotlighting its megawatt roster of artists, including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q.

The Championship Tour will kick off in May 2018 in Vancouver and stop in 29 cities. That includes a concert at Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion on Monday, May 14.

In addition to the aforementioned top-billed trio, the lineup will feature Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker And it sounds like more TDE artists will be added soon.