Kesha and Macklemore's Tour Will Kick Off in Phoenix

Tick tock — tickets go on sale soon.

Kesha and Macklemore are hitting the road in 2018. Their first stop? Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion.

The singer-songwriter and rapper will co-headline a 30-stop tour — called The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore — that will begin with a concert at the open-air venue on Wednesday, June 6.

They've collaborated before. Kesha's featured on the track "Good Old Days" from Macklemore's latest record, Gemini. They performed the song on Ellen earlier this fall.