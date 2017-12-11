Kesha and Macklemore's Tour Will Kick Off in Phoenix

Kesha and Macklemore are hitting the road in 2018. Their first stop? Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion.
The singer-songwriter and rapper will co-headline a 30-stop tour — called The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore — that will begin with a concert at the open-air venue on Wednesday, June 6.
They've collaborated before. Kesha's featured on the track "Good Old Days" from Macklemore's latest record, Gemini. They performed the song on Ellen earlier this fall.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, December 15, through Live Nation. Pricing details aren't available as of this writing.
A dollar from each ticket sold will go to a charitable organization. Kesha's proceeds will be donated to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), while Macklemore's will go to M Plus1, which supports racial and social justice.
Here's the full rundown on dates for the upcoming tour:
June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
June 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
June 20 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
June 22 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 - Rogers, AR - Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
July 10 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 14 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July 18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
July 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
July 27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!