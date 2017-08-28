The 20 Best Labor Day Weekend 2017 Parties in Phoenix

Traditionally, Labor Day signifies the end of the summer and the beginning of fall (more or less). Or, at least, that's what it's supposed to be everywhere else but in Arizona.

We're sort of the exception to the rule, considering that we'll be suffering through summertime temps long after the rest of the U.S. stows their swim fins and bikinis until next year.

Here in the Valley, however, the annual observance of Labor Day does serve as a milestone of sorts, as it's usually the end point for a number of local pool party series and other summer events.

It's also a three-day weekend, which, as anyone in the party scene will tell you, is a perfectly good excuse to celebrate around the clock without having to go to work on Monday morning. Hence all the parties happening during Labor Day weekend, which runs from Friday, September 1, to Monday, September 4.

As we're wont to do, we've assembled a list of the biggest bashes happening during LDW 2017, including daytime pool parties and nighttime club events.

Have fun, but remember to get home safe. After all, you've got the rest of the year to look forward to.

Partying at Maya Day and Nightclub in Scottsdale during last year's LDW festivities. Benjamin Leatherman

Labor Day Weekend feat. Timmy Trumpet

Friday, September 1

Maya Day & Nightclub

The indoor dance club at Maya will feature a gig by house and electro producer/instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet on Friday, September 1. Doors are at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Labor Day Weekend Patio Party

Friday, September 1, to Monday, September 4

Dos Gringos

All three Dos Gringos locations (including Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler) will have patio parties taking place each afternoon and evening. And drink specials, games, prizes, DJs, and tacos are all promised. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is free.

Let’s Flamingle Labor Day Weekend Pool Parties

Friday, September 1, to Monday, September 4

W Scottsdale Hotel

Beach-themed festivities of the posh variety will take over the W for three straight days during LDW. In addition to a mix of high-end cocktails and high-style amenities, DJs will fill the air with beats at various points throughout the weekend. The lineup includes Ray Cache on Friday, DJ Circle and DJ Valentine on Saturday, Aaron Taylor and DJ Complex on Sunday, and Joey T. on Monday. The parties start at noon. Admission is $20 each day. The Living Room lounge will also host musicians every night starting at 9 p.m.

NGHTMRE

Friday, September 1

The Pressroom

Trap and electro fiend NGHTMRE will kick off Labor Day weekend with a gig that will fill The Pressroom with beats, not to mention a crowd of kandi kids and club kids alike. Openers TBA. Doors are at 9 p.m. General admission is $35, VIP tickets are $50, and tables are $125-$250. More info can be found here.

Labor Day Weekend Parties

Friday, September 1, to Monday, September 4

LUSTRE Rooftop Bar

Fesitivies will take place daily at LUSTRE throughout Labor Day Weekend with DJs, dancing, and more. Other highlights include Tito’s Vodka specials and tastings, barbecue eats, giant pool toys, and live music. The pool area opens at 11 a.m. each day and there’s no cover.

Sage Armstrong

Friday, September 1

Bar Smith

The electro/indie dance producer will join the DJs of Bar Smith's weekly Big Fun Fridays — including Klu, Cormac, and Sean Watson — to light up the place. Doors are at 9 p.m. and there's a $10 cover.

Stefan Engblom of Dada Life performs at Talking Stick Resort in May. Benjamin Leatherman

Release Pool Party feat. Dada Life

Saturday, September 3

Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Did you miss out on Dada Life's lively performance at Talking Stick back in May? You're in luck, as the off-kilter DJ duo will offer another poolside serving of bananas and champagne during Labor Day Weekend at the resort. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25.

Labor Day Weekend feat. Walshy Fire

Saturday, September 2

The Pressroom

Jamaican-born MC and Major Lazer member Walshy Fire will bring rhythms and rhymes to The Pressroom over Labor Day Weekend. Doors open at 8 p.m. General admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $40-$50.

Night Bass Summer Phases

Saturday, September 2

Monarch Theatre

Bass-heavy sounds will be pumped through the Monarch's primo PK Sound system during this party by such DJs as AC Slater, Jack Beats, Phlegmatic Dogs, and Petey Clicks. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the music goes until 2 a.m. General admission is $25 and VIP access is $45.

Wet Heat Pool Party

Saturday, September 2

Wyndham Garden Phoenix Midtown

This LGBTQ-friendly event will have pool party fun, several DJs on the decks, vendors, giveaways, and more. Start time is 3 p.m. and the celebration goes until 10 p.m. Tickets are $22.

Swim Meet Labor Day Weekend

Saturday, September 2

The Saguaro in Scottsdale

A variety of local DJs – including BMARX, Sean Watson, Lick, Klu, and Mustache Sweat – will spin dance music and high-energy sounds throughout this afternoon pool party at The Saguaro which runs from noon until 6 p.m. It's free to attend before 2:30 p.m. if you RSVP online. More details and admission info can be found here.

Regenerate Pool Party

Saturday, September 2

Residence Inn Tempe

Local hip-hop artists will perform during this afternoon pool party in Tempe, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Admission is $10.

Release Pool Party attendees during Labor Day Weekend last year. Benjamin Leatherman

Release Pool Party feat. Tiësto

Sunday, September 3

Talking Stick Resort

The final Release event of the summertime season will star blockbuster trance/house legend Tiësto doing his thing while the bathing suit-clad masses get their groove on. Gates open at 11 a.m. Cabana rentals will be available. Tickets are $35.

Labor Day Sunday Party

Sunday, September 3

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row & El Hefe in Tempe

These neighboring Tempe spots are joining forces for a big celebration that will include two-for-one shots until midnight, DJs starting at 10 p.m., dancing, and other distractions. The party begins at 4 p.m. Call 480-257-2797 for cover info. Brunch and mimosa specials will be offered the next day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Moon Boots

Sunday, September 3

Bar Smith

An evening of otherworldly deep house and indie dance selections will be dished out by the DJ/producer known at Moon Boots during the night before Labor Day. Fittingly enough, it'll take place underneath the stars up on Bar Smith's rooftop patio. Doors open at 9 p.m. Openers TBA. Tickets are $10.

Dash Berlin

Sunday, September 3

Talking Stick Resort

TSR's Showroom will host a 21-and-over dance party featuring the superstar DJ/producer the night before Labor Day. Doors open at 9 p.m. Openers TBA. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for mezzanine seating, and $45 for access to the VIP section.

Industry Sundays Labor Day Weekend

Sunday, September 3

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Scottsdale

The party gurus of Scottsdale Nights will host this event, which will feature DJ Steel dropping Top 40 hits and country songs, bottle service specials, drink deals for industry members, and more. Things get going at 8 p.m., pardner. Brunch and mimosa specials will be served on Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A patron of Wasted Grain in Scottsdale Benjamin Leatherman

Pre-Labor Day Party

Sunday, September 3

Wasted Grain in Scottsdale

Costumed heavy metal tribute band Metalhead will rock the main room at Wasted Grain while local DJs hold it down up in the 100 Proof Lounge. The music starts at 10 p.m. and there's no cover.

4-2-10 Labor Day Edition

Sunday, September 3

El Hefe in Scottsdale

The energy level of El Hefe’s weekly Sunday afternoon affair will be even more amped during it’s LDW edition. Kicking off at 4 p.m. and going up until last call (“Since no one works on Monday,” an El Hefe employee states), the party will offer a slew of local DJs behind the decks, confetti poppers, bottle service, and the joint’s always popular inflatable zebras. Call 480-945-6200 for cover info. Hefe will also have brunch and mimosa specials on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who’d like to come back the following day.

OMMIO Labor Day Weekend Party

Sunday, September 3

Stratus

Hip-hop artist RJ (a.k.a. Mr. LA) will headline this event, which is being co-promoted by Squad Atlas and MDT Entertainment. Doors open at 9 p.m. Early bird general admission is $10 and access to the VIP lounge is $40.

