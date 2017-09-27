 


Lana Del Rey will return to Phoenix next February.
Jim Louvau

Lana Del Rey Is Coming to Phoenix

Becky Bartkowski | September 27, 2017 | 1:55pm
Say goodbye to your summer bummer, Phoenix. It's time for witching season.

And Lana Del Rey's here to help turn that flower crown upside down.

The singer has announced a 24-date tour in support of her latest chart-topping album, Lust for Life. The pitch-perfectly named L.A. to the Moon Tour kicks off in January 2018 and comes to Phoenix the following month.

Del Rey is scheduled to perform at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 13, 2018. Kali Uchis is slated to open the show.

Tickets to the concert go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 2, through Live Nation.

Here's a look at all the announced tour dates:

January 5 - Minneapolis, MN at Target Center
January 7 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
January 9 - Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
January 11 - Chicago, IL at United Center
January 13 - Boston, MA at TD Garden
January 15 - Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
January 17 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
January 19 - Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
January 21 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
January 23 - Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
January 25 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
January 26 - State College, PA at Bryce Jordan Center
January 30 - Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
February 1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
February 2 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
February 5 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
February 6 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
February 8 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
February 10 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center
February 11 -  Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center
February 13 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 15 - San Diego, CA at Valley View Casino Center
February 16 - Las Vegas, NV at Mandalay Bay Event Center
February 28 - Honolulu, HI at Waikiki Shell

 
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the arts and music editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

