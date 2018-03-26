 


Leon Bridges will return to Phoenix.
Leon Bridges will return to Phoenix.
Erin Rambo

Leon Bridges Is Coming to Phoenix

Becky Bartkowski | March 26, 2018 | 12:24pm
AA

Some good good news: Leon Bridges is hitting the road — and coming to downtown Phoenix.

The retro-styled R&B singer announced plans for the 29-date Good Thing Tour. It'll kick off this summer in Texas and make its way to Comerica Theatre on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Trap-house-jazz artist Masego is scheduled to open the Phoenix show. At other stops, opening acts include Jon Batiste and Stay Human and Khruangbin.

Tickets to the show go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 30. Pricing is $46.50 and up.

Bridges' upcoming album Good Thing is due for release on May 4. Featuring the lead singles "Bad Bad News" and "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand," the record follows up his Grammy-nominated debut, Coming Home


Here's the complete look at his Good Thing Tour schedule.

6/9/18 - Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
8/9/18 - Morrison, CO at Red Rock Amphitheatre
8/27/18 - Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater
8/28/18 - Atlanta, GA at Chastain Park Amphitheatre
8/29/18 - Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
8/31/18 - New Braunfels, TX at Whitewater Amphitheatre
9/1/18 - Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater
9/2/18 - Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater
9/4/18 - Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre
9/5/18 - San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
9/7/18 - Berkeley, CA at Greek Theatre
9/8/18 - Las Vegas, NV at The Pearl Concert Theater
9/11/18 - Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
9/12/18 - Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
9/14/18 - Seattle, WA at WaMu Theater
9/15/18 - Troutdale, OR at Edgefield
9/16/18 - British Columbia, Canada at PNE Amphitheater
9/18/18 - Missoula, MT at Big Sky Brewing Company
9/20/18 - St. Paul, MN at Palace Theatre
9/23/18 - Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Pavilion
9/24/18 - Chicago, IL at Aragon Ballroom
9/25/18 - Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre
9/27/18 - Toronto, Ontario RBC at Echo Beach
9/28/18 - Montreal, Quebec at Place des Arts
9/30/18 - Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore
10/3/18 - Washington, DC at The Anthem
10/4/18 - Boston, MA at Agganis Arena
10/5/18 - New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall
10/6/18 - New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall


 
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the arts and music editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

