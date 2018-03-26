Leon Bridges Is Coming to Phoenix

Some good good news: Leon Bridges is hitting the road — and coming to downtown Phoenix.

The retro-styled R&B singer announced plans for the 29-date Good Thing Tour. It'll kick off this summer in Texas and make its way to Comerica Theatre on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Trap-house-jazz artist Masego is scheduled to open the Phoenix show. At other stops, opening acts include Jon Batiste and Stay Human and Khruangbin.