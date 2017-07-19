Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Know Exactly What You Want

John Russo

You don’t have to strain to hear the influence of Fleetwood Mac in the popular music of 2017. Sister act Haim built the soft rock gems of its latest LP, Something to Tell You, utilizing songwriting tips on loan directly from Stevie Nicks, the West Coast pop figurehead who just so happens to show up on Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming album. From Miley Cyrus’ “Malibu” to the sophisticated pomp of Lorde and Harry Styles, the Mac’s golden-hued songs, filled with earnest lyricism and smoothed out, pillowy aesthetics, continue to hold sway over those looking to achieve pop rock transcendence.

But the album that comes closest to capturing the charm and emotional resonance of vintage Fleetwood Mac? That would be Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, released this year by, you know, two actual members of Fleetwood Mac.

It’s effectively a Fleetwood Mac album in all but name. Featuring contributions from Mick Fleetwood and John McVie alongside the namesake duo, the record is so redolent with references to classic Fleetwood moves you’d think it directly followed Tango in the Night. Nicks doesn’t appear, but close your eyes and you can imagine she’s there.